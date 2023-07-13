TORONTO — While Antonio Reeves led Kentucky with 24 points, and forward Tre Mitchell dropped 20 points and drilled four three-pointers in Kentucky’s GLOBL JAM win over Germany on Wednesday, it was the performance by sophomore Adou Thiero that stole the show.
The sophomore, who is one of just three returning scholarship players from last season’s Kentucky team, scored 10 points, shooting 3-for-5 from the field and 3-for-5 at the free throw line, grabbed seven rebounds, dished three assists, picked up two steals and blocked two shots in the Cats’ — representing Team USA — 81-73 win over Germany in Toronto.
“He is so much better, so much more aggressive, so much more committed to the game, which has made him more confident,” head coach John Calipari said. “He made the plays in the moment to rebound balls. He missed one on a free throw, but the other two, he made, he willed himself.”
An occasional bench player, who even had to play some out-of-position at point guard, Thiero averaged only 9.7 minutes a game during his freshman year, scoring 2.3 points per game with 1.9 rebounds.
Thiero’s made notable efforts in the offseason to put on muscle and gain strength.
“The little bumps I tried to do last year that weren’t working, now it works,” Thiero said of the impact of his improved physicality before leaving for Toronto. “It helps me get to my spots and put me in position to score or get the ball to the open man in the corner or the top of the key.”
Thiero’s performance featured several clutch rebounds and a contested lay-up in which he scored over 7-foot-1 defender Norris Agbakoko.
“I think just learning how to use my body more, creating that space and then being able to use my athleticism to finish over him,” Thiero said of his contested bucket over a much taller defender.
Thiero also added a highlight reel block to help Kentucky maintain a three-point lead heading into halftime.
The sophomore’s work ethic, which is already starting to pay off on the court, has been something that has not gone unnoticed by his teammates.
“He’s a worker. He’s willing to do whatever it takes ... to be on the court to make a play,” Mitchell said. “You saw it in big moments again. He skied and got rebounds. At the end of the first half, he went up there and pinned that thing on the top of the backboard. I don’t even know where he came from and I was on defense. I was just like, whoa.
“He brings a lot of elements to this team and his physicality and his athleticism,” Mitchell said. “There are not many to compare to that.”
Thiero’s clear improvement could give Calipari another trusted body in hopes of making it past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.
“I’m going to be able to evaluate Adou. If he rebounds the way he does, he’s gotta be on the court,” Calipari said.
