TORONTO — While Antonio Reeves led Kentucky with 24 points, and forward Tre Mitchell dropped 20 points and drilled four three-pointers in Kentucky’s GLOBL JAM win over Germany on Wednesday, it was the performance by sophomore Adou Thiero that stole the show.

The sophomore, who is one of just three returning scholarship players from last season’s Kentucky team, scored 10 points, shooting 3-for-5 from the field and 3-for-5 at the free throw line, grabbed seven rebounds, dished three assists, picked up two steals and blocked two shots in the Cats’ — representing Team USA — 81-73 win over Germany in Toronto.

