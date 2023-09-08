If you’re looking for sports this weekend, the next few days will be packed to the brim around Owensboro.
Two weeks from the start of fall, cooler temperatures have provided a reprieve from the summer’s relentless heat, and this weekend should have plenty of options for people looking to get outside.
On Friday, the Daviess County Fire Department is hosting the 10th annual Christmas Wish Golf Scramble at Ben Hawes Golf Course. Last season, the 32-team tournament raised $18,000, according to fire inspector Keith Herm, and department officials are hoping to surpass $20,000 in funds and donations in 2023.
The scramble begins at 8 a.m. and will be followed by a live auction that’s open to anyone in the public. The fire department is also accepting donations at both of its locations (50005 Kentucky 54 East and 2145 Airport Road).
For more information, visit charitygolftoday.com/christmaswish.
Over at Kentucky Wesleyan College, the high school Kentucky 2A Championships will host the volleyball state tournament Friday and Saturday inside the Woodward Health and Recreation Center on campus. Participants include Union County, Logan County, Nelson County, Taylor County, Franklin County, Greenup County, Whitley County and Floyd Central.
Action begins at noon Friday with a four-game slate, followed by five contests Saturday — including the tournament title match at 5:30 p.m.
The college is also hosting the Kentucky 2A Championships soccer state tournament final four at Steele Stadium. On the girls’ side, Bardstown will face Lexington Catholic at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by Warren East against Estill County at noon. The championship game is set for 11 a.m. Sunday.
For the boys, DeSales takes on Boyle County at 2 p.m. Saturday, with Warren Central facing Rowen County at 4 p.m. The title match will be at 1 p.m. Sunday.
More from this section
Tickets for both events are available on the KWC athletics web site.
On Saturday, Jack C. Fisher will serve host to yet another United States Fastpitch Association softball tournament. Frequently holding events in Owensboro, the USFA will bring in teams from 8U to 18U for the one-day tournament.
There are also several regular-season high school games worth checking out this weekend.
On Friday, a trio of area matchups highlight the week’s football schedule. Owensboro Catholic, off to an undefeated 3-0 start, will head to Rash Stadium to face City-County rival Owensboro (1-2); familiar opponents Hancock County (3-0) and McLean County (2-1) will clash in Hawesville as new members in Class 3-A; and Muhlenberg County (2-1) hosts Ohio County (0-3) in Greenville.
At Deer Park’s Panther Field on Saturday, Daviess County will host the annual Elliott Wells Classic. Paul Laurence Dunbar, Madisonville-North Hopkins and Louisville Butler will all participate, with games starting at 10 a.m.
That’s not to mention the abundance of college and professional football games on deck this weekend.
On Saturday, Kentucky will host Eastern Kentucky in Lexington, while Western Kentucky welcomes FCS Houston Baptist to Bowling Green. The next day, the first week of the NFL regular season continues after Thursday’s opener. So, if you’d rather stay inside, there are tons of options.
For the early-rising crowd, USA Basketball will take on Germany on the FIBA World Cup semifinals at 6:40 a.m. Friday.
Whether you’re outside or in this weekend, there’s no lack of things to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.