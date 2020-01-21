Ryan Thomson poured in 28 points to lift Daviess County High School to a 69-66 victory over Meade County on Tuesday night at DCHS.
Bo Stratton recorded 16 points for the Panthers (6-12), who snapped a seven-game skid. Logan Hillard chipped in 10.
Casey Turner led Meade County (5-10) with 15 points. Grant Beavin and Kyle Parker chipped in 11 points apiece, and Cooper Crump finished with 10.
MEADE COUNTY 13-13-19-21 — 66
DAVIESS COUNTY 14-9-19-27 — 69
Meade County (66) — Turner 15, Beavin 11, Parker 11, Crump 10, Decker 8, Blankenship 6, Dozier 5
Daviess County (69) — Thomson 28, Stratton 16, Hillard 10, Kato 5, Johnson 4, Gibson 4, Burch 2
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 70, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 43
Isaac Rose scored 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished three assists off the bench to lift the Mustangs in Greenville.
Noah Phillips and Nash Divine added 13 points apiece for Muhlenberg County (9-10), which outscored Trinity 43-19 after halftime.
Ethan Howard scored 11 points for the Raiders (6-14).
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 12-12-10-9 — 43
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 16-11-18-25 — 70
Whitesville Trinity (43) — Howard 11, Wathen 9, Huff 8, Hall 8, N. Mills 3, C. Mills 2, Boarman 2.
Muhlenberg County (70) — Rose 16, Phillips 13, Divine 13, Moore 9, Johnston 8, Summers 3, Lovell 2, Ray 2, Perkins 2, McCoy 2.
OWENSBORO 57, GRAYSON COUNTY 46
Jaiden Greathouse scored 21 points to guide the Red Devils in Leitchfield.
Amari Robinson-Wales finished with 16 points for OHS (12-7), which also got 12 points from Gavin Wimsatt.
Nolan Shartzer poured in a game-high 31 points for the Cougars (5-13).
OWENSBORO 14-12-17-14 — 57
GRAYSON COUNTY 7-17-7-15 — 46
Owensboro (57) — Greathouse 21, Robinson-Wales 16, Wimsatt 12, Carbon 4, Powell 2, Humphrey 1, Owsley 1.
Grayson County (46) — Shartzer 31, Horn 4, Sharp 3, Tomes 3, Blanton 3, McCrady 2.
BARREN COUNTY 63, OHIO COUNTY 61
Tripp Manning scored 22 points as the Eagles fell in Glasgow.
Elijah Decker added 11 points for Ohio County (15-4).
Aden Nyekan scored 21 points for Barren County (11-6), while Will Bandy added 18.
OHIO COUNTY 18-10-13-20 — 61
BARREN COUNTY 18-15-14-16 — 63
Ohio County (61) — Manning 22, Decker 11, Pharis 9, Lewis 6, Tichenor 4, Davis 4, Whitler 3, Frady 2.
Barren County (63) — Nyekan 21, Bandy 18, Shirley 6, Lane 6, Withrow 5, Shaw 5, Bush 2.
BUTLER COUNTY 62, HANCOCK COUNTY 57
Parker Rice scored 21 points, including 12 points in the fourth quarter, to help the Bears hold on for a win in Morgantown.
Butler County improved to 14-4.
Cole Dixon paced the Hornets (6-9) with 15 points. Devyn Powers added 12 points, and Colin Elder finished with 10.
HANCOCK COUNTY 10-17-15-15 — 57
BUTLER COUNTY 11-13-16-22 — 62
Hancock County (57) — Dixon 15, Powers 12, Elder 10, Potts 6, Ogle 5, Curry 5, Keown 4.
Butler County (62) — Rice 21, McMillin 9, Flener 8, Hodge 7, Henderson 7, Hunt 7, Tutko 3.
WEBSTER COUNTY 65, McLEAN COUNTY 45
Jacob Clark posted 13 points as the Cougars fell in Dixon.
McLean County slipped to 11-6.
Destin Allen scored 15 points for Webster County (17-2), while Zaine Geary finished with 13 points. Tyler Camplin and Hunter McNaughton scored 11 points each.
McLEAN COUNTY 10-9-17-9 — 45
WEBSTER COUNTY 19-20-13-13 — 65
McLean County (45) — Clark 13, Dame 8, Patterson 7, Bishop 7, Springer 6, Englehardt 4.
Webster County (65) — Allen 15, Geary 13, Camplin 11, McNaughton 11, Winn 9, Harmon 6.
GIRLS HANCOCK COUNTY 55, PERRY CENTRAL (IND.) 43
Bailey Poole scored 19 points as the Lady Hornets won in Hawesville.
Karmin Riley added 14 points for Hancock County (8-11), and Kiera Duncan had 12.
Bree Noland scored 15 points for Perry Central (5-16).
PERRY CENTRAL 13-10-10-10 — 43
HANCOCK COUNTY 14-14-16-11 — 55
Perry Central (43) — Noland 15, Schwartz 9, Smith 8, Hauser 6, Cunningham 2, Parker 2, Elmer 1.
Hancock County (55) — Poole 19, K. Riley 14, Duncan 12, H. Riley 6, Roberts 4.
UNION COUNTY 48, OWENSBORO 40
Lyric Lawrence scored 12 points as the Lady Devils fell at home.
Tamia Smith hauled in nine rebounds to pace OHS (5-13) on the glass.
Madison Morris scored 14 points for Union County (9-7), while Jralee Roberson chipped in 12.
UNION COUNTY 13-19-8-8 — 48
OWENSBORO 12-12-10-6 — 40
Union County (48) — Ma. Morris 14, Roberson 12, Mo. Morris 9, Jenkins 5, Beaven 4, Hibbs 4.
Owensboro (40) — Lawrence 12, Hughes 7, Williams 6, Sowders 6, Worth 4, Gonzo 3, Smith 2.
HOPKINS COUNTY Cent. 58, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 46
Cassidy Morris scored 33 points as the Lady Raiders fell in Mortons Gap.
Trinity fell to 8-10.
Hailie Hollis scored 14 points for Hopkins County Central (5-11). Mercy Sutton had 11 points, and Briana Fritz chipped in 10.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY15-2-15-14 — 46
HOPKINS COUNTY CENT.16-13-12-17 — 58
Whitesville Trinity (46) — Morris 33, Aull 5, Kennedy 5, Hibbit 2, Hatfield 1.
Hopkins County Central (58) — Hollis 14, Sutton 11, Fritz 10, Reynolds 8, Peyton 6, Grigg 5, Jones 4.
MONDAY RESULT APOLLO 61, GRAYSON COUNTY 43
Amber Dunn scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the E-Gals turned back the visiting Lady Cougars in Eagle Arena.
Kassidy Daugherty scored points 15 for Apollo, Zoe Floyd scored 12, and Amaya Curry added 11 points and seven assists.
Grayson County, which was outscored 12-0 in the second period, was paced by Kenzie Renfrow’s game-high 25 points.
GRAYSON COUNTY 20-0-15-8 — 43
APOLLO 20-12-11-18 — 61
Grayson County (43) — Renfrow 25, B, Snyder 8, R. Snyder 6, Kiper 2, Robinson 2.
Apollo (61) — Dunn 19, Daugherty 15, Floyd 12, Curry 11, Beatty 2, Rowan 2.
