Evan Milligan poured in a game-best 36 points to help the Owensboro Thoroughbreds capture a 104-100 victory over the Indy Express in a TBL first-round playoff matchup Friday night in Indianapolis.
With the win, Owensboro (17-9) forces a winner-take-all Game 3 to be played Saturday.
Milligan knocked down 8-of-9 3-pointers and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, while Chuck Ogbodo added 26 points and seven boards. Darhius Nunn recorded 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and Cameron Mitchell chipped in 12 points.
Josh Caldwell scored 26 points to lead the Express (17-9), who also got 20 points from TJ Henderson. Former Kentucky Wesleyan College standout Marcus Fillyaw posted 10 points, six rebounds and five assists for Indy.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL OWENSBORO 3, CARMI (ILL.) 0
Three Owensboro Post 9 pitchers struck out eight to lead the Bombers to a win at Shifley Park.
Cohl Proctor was the starting pitcher and he struck out four. Hunter Payne was credited with the win.
Jordon Tolle, Ethan Gibson, Tanner Klee, Proctor, Aiden Wells and Dan St Clair each had one hit to lead the Bombers. Wells also had two RBIs with his single. Gibson had a double.
OHIO VALLEY LEAGUE BASEBALL PADUCAH CHIEFS 11, OWENSBORO RIVERDAWGS 1
The Chiefs put up six runs in the third inning to win in Paducah.
The RiverDawgs managed two hits and committed two errors.
