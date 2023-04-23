The Owensboro Thoroughbreds withstood a late push by Huntsville, hitting free throws down the stretch to earn a 112-104 win Saturday night at the Sportscenter.
The T-breds had two impressive double-doubles. Montel James scored 26 points and pulled down 14 rebounds. LeMontray Harris had 19 points, 18 rebounds.
Jason Holliday put up 21 points and Ashaun Tatum-Dixon had 20 points, nine rebounds for the T-breds.
“Last Saturday was the first time we started LeMontray, Asauhn and Montel at the same time,” T-breds coach Mark Anderson said. “I think it creates so many mismatches. Between them they had 41 rebounds. Montel leads the league in rebounding.”
The T-breds outrebounded Huntsville 62-53.
The T-breds have been fighting injuries most of this season, and they are 6-6 with the win over Huntsville. They have a quick turnaround with another game Sunday, hosting Cincinnati at 3 p.m. at the Sportscenter.
“It’s been an uphill battle,” Anderson said of the injuries. “The resiliency of this group has been unbelievable. We’re 6-6, started out 0-3. Three guys are out. We kept coming in to practice, working. I had to tell them Friday was a no-contact practice.”
Huntsville got the game tied at 99-all with 3:10 left, but from there the T-breds went 11-of-14 from the free-throw line down the stretch. The T-breds made 24-of-31 from the line for 77.4%. They were 42-of-89 from the floor for 47.2%.
“Defense and they were beating us to every 50-50 ball,” Anderson said of what the T-breds had to do down the stretch. “You’ve got to come every night to play.”
La’Darius Carter led Huntsville with 29 points. Trey Petty had 24 points and Randall Smith added 21 for Huntsville.
The TBreds built a 57-51 lead at the half.
Holliday made a long 3 pointer off a cross court pass from Nick Roberts that put the TBreds up 49-38. Holliday buried a second 3 right in front of the Huntsville bench for a 52-41 advantage with three minutes left in the second quarter.
The T-breds got up 29-23 early in the second period and were able to get a couple of scoring flurries going. Huntsville also had problems getting shots to fall from distance.
The T-breds were up two after the first break, 25-23, with James scoring eight points, and getting three rebounds and three assists.
HUNTSVILLE (104)
Carter 29, Petty 24, Smith 21, Rodgers-Olive 14, Andrews 10, Sturivant 6.
THOUROUGHBREDS (112)
James 26, Holliday 21, Tatum-Dixon 20, Harris 19, Wallace 16, Roberts 8, McCoy 2.
