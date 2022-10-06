Owensboro Catholic at Butler County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Bears Stadium, Morgantown.
Records: Owensboro Catholic 4-3, 2-0 in Class 2-A District. Butler County 5-1, 1-1.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Owesboro Catholic won 48-12 in the regular season and 41-16 in a KHSAA Class 2-A first-round playoff game — both at Steele Stadium.
What’s at stake: The third-ranked Aces are hitting their stride and have taken early command of the district race with victories over Hancock County and Todd County Central. Catholic is led by sophomore quarterback Brady Atwell, who has completed 109-of-177 passes for 1,638 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has also rushed fir 325 yards and three scores. The Bears were riding high until last Friday, when they were shut out at Hancock County. Butler County is a defensive-minded team that has surrendered just 72 points all season. Offensively, unranked BC is paced by senior running back Brody Hunt, who has rushed for 632 yards and six TDs. Since upsetting Catholic 21-20 in 2004 at Morgantown, the Bears have dropped 16 consecutive games to the Aces.
More from this section
Hancock County at McLean County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Paulsen Stadium, Calhoun.
Records: Hancock County 6-1, 1-1 in Class 2-A District. McLean County 5-1, 1-1.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year’s game: Hancock County won 22-12 in Hawesville.
What’s at stake: Two of this year’s kingpins in a crowded and talented KHSAA Class 2-A Region 1, District 2 clash at Paulsen Stadium tonight in what should be a real battle. Hancock County bounced back from its disappointing home loss to Owensboro Catholic with a 28-0 shutout of previously undefeated Butler County. The No. 6 Hornets are directed by senior quarterback Cole Dixon, who has completed 50-of-88 passes for 909 yards and 13 touchdowns. Logan Willis has rushed for 454 yards and five scores, and Austin Volocko has six TD receptions. Eighth-ranked McLean County, coming off a solid 34-14 non-district win at Allen County-Scottsville, is led by senior Zach Clayton, who has rushed for 525 yards and six scores, and paces the team in tackles with 62.
