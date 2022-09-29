Owensboro at Muhlenberg County
Site: Mustang Stadium, Greenville.
Records: Owensboro 4-2, 2-0 in Class 5-A District. Muhlenberg County 0-6, 0-2.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9; WKYA-FM 105.5.
Last year's game: Owensboro won 65-13 at Rash Stadium.
What's at stake: This one shouldn't be close. The ever-resilient Red Devils have responded well since dropping a 21-17 decision to Owensboro Catholic three weeks ago, throttling district foes Breckinridge County (58-8) and Ohio County (56-7). Owensboro's all-around athleticism, speed and quickness, embodied by stellar senior running back Kenyata Carbon (15 total touchdowns), is simply too much for the overmatched Mustangs to contend with. Muhlenberg County lost 42-8 at Grayson County on Friday and has been outscored 252-60 this season.
