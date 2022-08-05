Tickets are available as the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame welcomes 15 new members next weekend, including former Owensboro great Randy Embry.
The 10th class will be inducted at 7 p.m. Aug. 13, at the State Theater in Elizabethtown. Doors open for the event at 6 p.m.
Elizabethtown will see one of its own inducted in former Elizabethtown High School star Steffphon Pettigrew.
“What I remember the most about my career was going to battle every night with my teammates, the battles in practice, the battles with rival teams and most importantly the E’town fan base,” Pettigrew said.
Rick Walters, one of the coordinators for the Hall of Fame event, said having Pettigrew could add to the local demand for tickets.
“It’s good to have someone local, but it doesn’t have to be someone from Elizabethtown,” Walters said. “It’s always good to have someone from the 5th Region going in. People would be more familiar with that player. They may say, ‘I’ve seen that guy play, or that girl play or that coach who is going in coach.’ ”
Walters said ticket sales have been about typical as the event draws closer.
“They’ll pick up next week and we’ll have people who come who buy them at the door,” Walters said.
Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online at gofan.co/app/events/624149?schoolId=KY72725.
Tickets also are available at the Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame at 212 W. Dixie Ave., which is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Tickets purchased at the State Theater on the day of the event are cash only.
Pettigrew won the 2007 Mr. Basketball and is Elizabethtown High School’s all-time leading scorer.
He averaged 32.7 points per game as a senior and then continued his career at Western Kentucky University and is the school’s 17th leading all-time scorer with 1,544 points.
Pettigrew also played professionally for several years after leaving WKU. He said he plans to attend the celebration.
“What I’ve heard so far is that everyone that will be inducted is going to be represented,” Walters said.
Among those joining Pettigrew in this year’s HOF class are former University of Kentucky and Lexington Henry Clay High School standout James Lee, a two-time All-State player and a member of UK’s 1978 national title team; 1990 Mr. Basketball Dwayne Morton, who played at Louisville Central High School and the University of Louisville and three-time All-State pick Andy Penick of Pleasure Ridge Park High School. He led PRP to the 1989 Sweet 16 championship and played at Michigan State University.
Coaches being inducted this year are Owensboro’s Embry, Jeff Haile of Henderson County, Lyle Dunbar of Christian County and Louisville Central’s Robert Graves.
