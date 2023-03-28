Apollo High School had the boys and girls basketball coaching jobs open at the same time last week.
Apollo took care of filling one of those positions by naming Ryne Tinsley as the new boys basketball head coach Tuesday. Tinsley had been an assistant coach at Apollo before the 2022-23 season.
Tinsley replaces Mark Starns, who has retired as boys basketball coach and dean of students. Starns took over as Apollo head boys coach after the 2020 season.
Apollo went 5-13 in the 2020-21 season that had a long interruption because of COVID-19.
Apollo was 2-26 in the 2021-22 season. Apollo was 5-23 this past season.
Apollo has not finished a boys basketball season above .500 since 2017. Apollo was 16-16 when it went to the KHSAA Boys State Tournament in 2018.
“We’re excited to have him,” Apollo principal Bob Dych said of Tinsley. “We’re excited for what the future holds under his leadership, with the varied experiences he brings.”
Tinsley is the son of long-time former high school coach John Tinsley, who was a coach at Hancock County, Barren County and Glasgow high schools, among others.
“This is my first high school head coaching job,” Ryne said. “I’ve been an assistant coach for eight years. I’m excited, this is a dream job for me.”
Tinsley worked first with Tony Hopper during the later stages of Hopper’s career at Ohio County. Tinsley was also a student assistant coach on one of Ray Harper’s staffs at Western Kentucky University.
Tinsley follows the pillars of success put forward by Virginia coach Tony Bennett. Humility, passion, servanthood, unity and thankfulness are those five pillars.
“We want to have great kids, develop character, when we get the culture right, we’ll see some success,” Tinsley said.
Continuing to develop the youth feeder programs for Apollo will be important.
“The bloodline starts in kindergarten, through elementary school, middle school, Apollo’s ABA,” Tinsley said.
“We’re building the program K through 12. We’re working on the staff now.”
Tinsley and Michael James were co-head coaches with Griffin Elite on the Under Armour circuit last summer.
Tinsley is hoping for a productive first year at Apollo. He will turn 29 in May.
“I try to be as realistic as possible,” Tinsley said. “We’re hoping in year two we will be there. Year one we definitely want to win some more games.”
Natalie Payne stepped down as Apollo’s girls coach recently after eight years in that job. Payne coached Apollo to the KHSAA Girls State Tournament in 2021.
The Apollo girls job has also been posted and Dych said the school is looking for applicants who are the best fit for Apollo and the girls basketball program.
