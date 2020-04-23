It became official from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association on Tuesday — cancellation of the 2020 Sweet 16 basketball tournaments and spring sports.
We all had a sense this was inevitable as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the proper action to take under the circumstances. But reading the actual press release from the KHSAA was a difficult pill to swallow.
It’s all over for this academic year.
As someone who played KHSAA sports what seems like a thousand years ago, I want to begin with five words — I’m sorry, and thank you.
I’m sorry because I can only imagine the heartache of not being able to compete for state championships, of not being able to play a single game or compete in a single competition during the entire spring sports season.
I’m sorry because you trained throughout the fall and winter in preparation for a successful season, and the sweat, pain and toil of becoming a well-conditioned, highly-trained athlete is very real.
I’m sorry because it’s such a major part of your teenage lives. You’ve been competing in organized sports for as long as you remember with the hopes of becoming good enough to compete at the high school level, and the goals and aspirations you had for this spring have been dashed.
I’m sorry because there is nothing that can simulate actually going on the field of competition and proving your worth, and no matter what anyone can tell you — including me — there’s a hard-to-define emptiness in the belly of your competitive heart and soul.
I’m particularly sorry for the seniors — it hurts you more than anyone else. There is nothing in the world like playing your senior season of high school sports. You’ve been building for this your entire lives, and the last go-around has been snatched away. No way around this, it stings.
I thank you because you have provided all of us thrills with your skills during many other seasons, and we thoroughly enjoyed watching you compete in your respective sports.
I thank you because you have the courage, discipline and commitment to play organized sports, which isn’t for everyone. Make no mistake, it takes a special breed to compete in even one sport at the varsity level in high school.
I thank you because of how you represent the term student-athlete. There’s a precarious balance you must maintain between high academics and your athletic journey, which includes numerous practices, competitions and long bus rides; as well as the highs and lows that accompany winning and losing.
I thank you seniors, in particular, because for many of you the road ends here for your organized athletic careers, and we have reached the pivotal point where all of us should show appreciation for your efforts and achievements through the years. I salute each one of you for a job well done.
This is how life works — sometimes it isn’t fair.
But know this — it’s the way you respond to this setback that will help shape your future. Life is a series of ups and downs, and this is one of those difficult moments when your back has hit the canvas and you’re not sure if you want to, or even have the capability of getting up.
Rise.
Climb off the mat and demonstrate the best aspects of what participating in sports has taught to you for all these years. Show what you’ve learned from it. You’ve bounced back from defeat and disappointment before, you know. I have every confidence that you’ll bounce back again.
I know this because I’ve seen you compete — it’s part of my job, remember, and for what it’s worth I want you to know that it’s the best part of my job.
From this corner, please understand that you are admired, appreciated and respected more than you can ever begin to imagine for being precisely what you are — student-athletes representing the KHSAA, the greatest high school sports association in America.
So, yes, I’m sorry, but exceedingly more important, I thank you.
You’re all champions in my book.
