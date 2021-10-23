Todd County Central stopped Hancock County 20-14 in a Class 2-A, District 2 game Friday night at Hawesville.
Todd Central is 4-5, 2-2 in the district. Hancock County fell to 6-3, 2-2 in the district.
Hancock County will finish the regular season at Holy Cross in Louisville next Friday night.
Todd Central will finish the regular season at Green County next Friday.
GRAVES COUNTY 45 MUHLENBERG COUNTY 14
Graves County stopped Muhlenberg County in Greenville.
Graves is 7-2, 4-1 in Class 5-A, District 1. Graves will travel to Marshall County to finish up the regular season.
Muhlenberg County is 1-8, 0-5 in district.
The Mustangs will go to Ballard Memorial for its season finale next Friday.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 47 OHIO COUNTY 27
Breckinridge County closed out Class 5-A, District 1 play with three straight wins, including this one at Hartford.
Breck County is 3-6, 3-2 in the district. Ohio County fell to 1-8, 1-4 in the district.
Ohio will go to Butler County next Friday.
Breck County will host Edmonson County next Friday.
