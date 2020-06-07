Two seasons back, the McLean County High School football team — powered by an uncommonly large senior class (18) at a small school — won eight of 12 football games.
The 2019 season, then, was supposed to be a period of rebuilding.
Didn’t happen.
Instead, the Cougars simply reloaded, adding on nicely to a steadily growing tradition of excellence.
McLean County rallied from an 0-3 start to finish 8-5, upset Owensboro Catholic 37-36 in the second round of the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs at Steele Stadium and reached the Region 1 championship game at Somerset.
So, how has McLean County done it?
“I think it’s a tribute to the players buying in completely to the way we go about things here and what we’re trying to get accomplished,” Cougars head coach Zach Wagner said. “The idea all along has been for us to do what we do, and do it well, and our kids have worked very hard for what they’ve achieved.”
It’s also about community, Wagner contends.
“I certainly don’t have anything to complain about on this front,” Wagner said. “We have an amazing booster club that’s run the right way. We have parents who feed us, help take care of our field — it’s just a great community.”
It’s also one that has experienced success on the gridiron before, Wagner noted.
“There’s always been a pretty good football tradition here,” said Wagner, the Messenger-Inquirer Coach of the Year in both 2018 and 2019. “When you think of former coaches like Dickie McDonald, Royce Hood, Marshall Enoch and others, they’ve won here before — so it’s not something foreign to this community.
“Our athletic programs are pretty solid here, we have a heck of a band program, and I believe football sets the tone for the school year because we’re one of the first sports out of the gate each fall.”
Football also has become a family affair for generations of McLean County players.
“We’ve got another solid group of seniors coming in this year and most are siblings of players from past teams,” Wagner said. “So, that makes the team bond stronger and the community bond stronger — all of this works together for the betterment of our football program.”
Now, Wagner and Co. will seek to add on some more in 2020.
“I’m just really thankful that it looks like we’re going to be able to play a season,” Wagner said, in reference to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m really looking forward to getting the players back in here, and I know they’re excited about getting started together in preparation for the season.
“I believe most of our players have been lifting weights of some sort while they’ve been away from school. I know one of our kids was doing some power lifting with cinder blocks, so they’ve had to become a little creative in some instances.”
Looking back on last season, Wagner says the team’s poise and confidence in the throes of a slow start was symbolic of the program’s mentality.
“There was no negativity whatsoever when we started 0-3,” Wagner said. “There was no sense of panic, just an understanding that we would turn things around and go on to have a successful season, and that’s exactly how it played out.
“These guys never quit, and they bounced back to play at a championship level — that’s what it’s all about.”
