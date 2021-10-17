The number of games are dwindling in the high school football season.
You see more and more Halloween lights and decorations up. The sun is setting now before kickoff instead of after.
It’s the middle of October. The key performers for their football teams now have games that matter more, and they have to shine brighter now for their teams to keep moving forward.
There were contests for local teams that were pretty important in where they might fit in for the KHSAA playoffs that will be starting in three weeks.
Daviess County got a visit from Henderson County at Reid Stadium on Friday. Henderson County has been a thorn in DC’s side for a lot of years on the football field. Since 2009, Henderson County was 13-1 against DC.
This seemed to be a year when DC could turn some of that around.
Owensboro High School had to take the long trip to Mayfield to face a Graves County team that seemed in position to challenge the Red Devils’ long-held supremacy in Class 5-A District 1.
This was a matchup that OHS had circled knowing it would be a major challenge. Graves County certainly looked at this game knowing it might finally have a chance to get over the Red Devils.
Apollo was going against a lesser opponent in Marshall County. But that game was on the other end of a long bus trip as well, and the Eagles definitely wanted to keep building on the good work they already done this season.
Owensboro Catholic had a bye week.
The main guys for the Panthers, the Red Devils, and the Eagles all showed up big.
Joe Humphreys passed for four touchdowns and 234 yards in Daviess County’s 38-17 win over Henderson County. The senior quarterback also ran for 118 yards and a 73-yard touchdown that was a good showing of Humphreys’ speed.
His receivers were running routes and catching passes equally well.
It was a tough win, but a vital one for DC, now 7-1, 3-0 in Class 6-A District 1.
Owensboro got a lot out of Tramel Barksdale, the bruising Red Devil running back who scored the winning touchdown in a 35-28 battle at Graves County.
Barksdale ran 28 times for 161 yards, including a pair of 1-yard touchdowns to go with the 10-yard blast with a little over 30 seconds to play.
OHS had rolled out to a 21-7 lead at halftime, but Graves County was on fire in the second half, and OHS had to withstand Clint McKee’s 35 carries for an equally bruising 208 yards and three touchdowns.
This was also an important victory for the Red Devils, who are 7-1, 4-0 in the district and ranked No. 3 in Class 5-A. It was further proof that they can lean on Barksdale, an opportunistic defense and special teams for touchdowns.
DC’s win was important in its hot district race, and so was Apollo’s 28-14 victory at Marshall County to keep pace.
Apollo has taken an approach that’s gotten touchdowns from Noah Rhinerson running and catching the football, Donte Dixon running the ball, and Christian Combs passing at a 64.6% clip.
The Eagles are 6-2, 3-0 in the 6-A district, just like Daviess County.
The Eagles will host Daviess County on Friday in a game that is arguably the biggest in the history of either program.
They will be playing for the Class 6-A District 1 championship.
It will be another week later in October. More big games. More big moments for the main guys on their high school football teams.
