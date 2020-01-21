WACO, Texas — MaCio Teague had 16 points, fellow transfer Davion Mitchell had 13 and Baylor held on to win its first-ever home game as the No. 1 team, beating Oklahoma, 61-57, on Monday night.
After leapfrogging Gonzaga for the top spot in the new AP Top 25 poll released earlier in the day, the Bears (16-1, 6-0 Big 12) stretched their winning streak to 15 games.
Brady Manek had 21 points to lead OU (12-6, 3-3).
No. 14 W. Virginia 97, Texas 59
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Oscar Tshiebwe had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Derek Culver scored 13 points, No. 14 West Virginia (15-3, 4-2 Big 12) jumped to a big early lead and coasted to victory.
Texas (12-6, 2-4 Big 12) has dropped two straight games.
