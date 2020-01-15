There will be two strong favorites when the Kentucky Legend 2A Basketball Championships are played this weekend at the Sportscenter.
John Hardin is one of those favorites to defend its boys’ 2A championship won in the inaugural year of the tournament.
John Hardin is the top-ranked team in the Kentucky AP Top 10 poll.
Lexington Catholic is also highly ranked, and Bourbon County is just outside the top 10.
Christian Academy-Louisville won the first-ever girls’ 2A Championship, and it is back to try and defend its crown.
To compete in the 2A championships, schools must have less than 1,000 students enrolled and not be eligible for the All ‘A’ Classic Tournament.
John Hardin is 17-0 and will meet Louisville Christian Academy in the opening round Thursday at 3 p.m.
Alex Matthews, a 6-foot-6 senior, is averaging a double-double of 23 points and 10.8 rebounds a game to lead John Hardin.
Trevon Harris is averaging 17.3 points per game for John Hardin.
Lexington Catholic is 15-1 and No. 3 in the boys’ AP poll. LexCath is led by Ben Johnson, a 6-1 junior who is scoring 25.8 points a game.
Johnson is a long-range threat with 47-of-121 3-point shots for 38.8%.
Christian Academy-Louisville is the favorite in the girls’ tournament with a No. 3 ranking in the AP Top 10 and a 14-2 record.
Shelby Calhoun leads Christian Academy with a double-double of 15 points and 13.6 rebounds a game. Calhoun is a 5-10 senior.
Jaya McClure averages 12.9 points and Mia Beam scores 12 points a game for Christian Academy.
Christian Academy plays Bell County on Friday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.