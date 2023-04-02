Kentucky fans and observers probably felt pretty good with the overall display of talent from the four UK incoming freshmen who played in the McDonald’s All-American Game last week in Houston.

That is the massive Texas city where the Final Four is this weekend as well. It is a destination that was thought possible for UK’s basketball team this season. It was instead a topsy turvy year where the Wildcats struggled for consistency, and reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe didn’t produce at near the level it was thought he would, among other persistent problems.

