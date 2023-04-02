Kentucky fans and observers probably felt pretty good with the overall display of talent from the four UK incoming freshmen who played in the McDonald’s All-American Game last week in Houston.
That is the massive Texas city where the Final Four is this weekend as well. It is a destination that was thought possible for UK’s basketball team this season. It was instead a topsy turvy year where the Wildcats struggled for consistency, and reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe didn’t produce at near the level it was thought he would, among other persistent problems.
Kentucky didn’t make it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
Folks needed some hope for next season, and they have that now, after seeing what some of UK’s top-rated recruits could do in the McDonald’s All-American Game. UK has the No. 1 ranked freshman class coming in to the 2023-24 season.
Those in BBN also need to realize that this UK team of sensational freshmen will be going against much older, more experienced players overall next season because of the transfer portal and extra COVID years still being taken.
DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard all represented Kentucky’s top-ranked 2023 freshman recruiting class at the event, with the lone member not invited being 5-star guard Robert Dillingham who was ineligible for selection.
Wagner was the game’s co-MVP along with USC signee Isaiah Collier.
Wagner is the first future Wildcat to win McDonald’s All-American game MVP since Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.
Wagner scored 19 points on 7-for-14 shooting from the field, 3-for-7 from 3 and both his free throws. He also added three assists, two steals and two rebounds.
The 5-star prospect scored his first points of the game in the third quarter with a pair of deep 3-pointers.
Both Wagner’s father, Dajuan Wagner and grandfather, Milt Wagner, were in attendance and honored on the jumbotron to celebrate three generations of family members to play in the McDonald’s All-American game.
Bradshaw is a 5-star signee who is 7-foot-2 and will be looked to as an elite rebounder and shot blocker, who should also be a good offensive threat for his size incoming for the Wildcats.
Bradshaw scored 18 points off the bench in the East’s win while shooting 4-for-9 from the field and 10-for-13 from the free throw line. He added eight rebounds, six coming on the offensive end.
Edwards scored 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting and also contributed five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Reed didn’t score much off the bench, but he did have a steal and dunk in transition, along with a couple of other steals, that got Wildcat fans thinking positively for the future.
The four Kentucky signees’ participation in Tuesday’s game increased UK’s total of McDonald’s All-Americans in John Calipari’s tenure as head coach to 47.
Is this load of hamburger All-Americans a good thing for Calipari and Kentucky? Calipari has heard and seen some heavy criticism because of UK’s overall performance and certainly postseason showings the last few years. Top five signees over the last few years have been non-existent for Calipari, who began looking at experienced transfers to help offset the reliance on freshmen who less likely to be one-and-done level talents.
This incoming freshman class has gigantic expectation levels on it to go along with big-time talent and ability across the board.
How that top rated “super freshman class” and who else is on the UK roster hold up to the rigors of a college basketball season will say a lot about whether that BBN hope was rewarded.
