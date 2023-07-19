Even as the Kentucky men’s basketball team continues preparing for the 2023-24 season, it’s never too early for the Wildcats to look to the future — especially when head coach John Calipari looks to reload and retool his squad year after year.
UK, coming off of its gold-medal performance at the 2023 GLOBL JAM international tournament in Toronto, has picked up steam on the recruiting trail for the class of 2024 and remains a high priority for several of the nation’s top players.
Most recently, Kentucky garnered interest from five-star combo guard Boogie Fland and four-star center Patrick Ngongba II, who are rated the second- and third-best prospects at their positions, respectively, by the 247Sports Composite.
Fland, a 6-foot-3, 165-pounder from White Plains, New York, averaged 18.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, two steals and one block per game as a junior for Archbishop Stepinac High School last season. He shot 42% from the field and 35% from 3-point range as the Crusaders finished 22-10.
Fland, considered the eighth-best player in his class by the 247Sports Composite, was among the top 17U performers at the 2023 Nike EYBL Peach Jam Basketball Tournament earlier this month.
“Boogie Fland plays with a New York flair,” On3 national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw wrote after Fland’s sophomore season. “He has a good handle and is able to shoot the ball from each level. He has deep range off the bounce and will pull up if you give him an inch. He sees the floor well, gets his teammates in evolved and takes care of the ball, valuing possessions. There is a floater game in there as well, with a one- and two-dribble pull-up.
“He will need to continue getting stronger, and he is a solid athlete and has average length. The confidence is sky-high, and the skill set is obvious. He has a comfort playing on the ball or off the ball in a two-guard lineup.”
Fland is also considering offers from Alabama, Connecticut, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina and St. John’s.
More from this section
Ngongba, a 6-11, 235-pounder from Fairfax, Virginia, posted 10.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game as Team Takeover won the 17U title at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam. According to the 247Sports Composite, he’s considered the 32nd-best prospect in the country and the best player from Virginia.
“Ngongba has a tremendous combination of size, length and offensive skill,” wrote 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein. “He stands just shy of 7-feet with ultra-broad shoulders and a big frame that gives him a significant presence on both ends of the floor. He has extremely soft hands and touch, equally impressive footwork and a high release point around the paint. He provides a true low-post scorer, but is also an inside-out threat with developing shooting range out to the arc.
“He’s a good passer who is starting to punish double-teams, facilitate from different spots on the floor, and even deliver balls with both hands. He has versatility playing out of ball-screen actions and can also be effective operating in dribble-hand-offs.”
Ngongba is also considering offers from Connecticut, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan and Providence.
Among other top recruits for UK are five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, a 6-5, 180-pounder from Branson, Missouri, who’s ranked the third-best player in the country and the top shooting guard prospect; five-star center Fiory Bidunga, a 6-8, 215-pounder from Kokomo, Indiana, who’s considered the nation’s fourth-best player and top center; and five-star small forward Karter Knox, a 6-5, 205-pounder from Tampa, Florida, and brother of former UK star Kevin Knox. He’s rated as the sixth-best player in his class and the second-best small forward.
Four-star combo guard Ahmad Nowell, a 6-foot, 180-pounder from Philadelphia, is expected to announce his college decision this weekend. Ranked the 35th-best player for 2024 and the third-best combo guard, Nowell is also choosing between Connecticut, Georgia Tech and Tennessee.
UK’s lone commit from the class of 2024 is four-star Somto Cyril, a 6-10, 240-pound center who plays for Overtime Elite in Atlanta. The Nigeria native will also become the first amateur to play in The Basketball Tournament later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.