The person who is the technical director of the US Youth Futsal ID program was running a clinic Monday and Tuesday at the Owensboro Convention Center. There were two teams of younger kids playing a game Tuesday morning, and Keith Tozer was doing some teaching and taking a look at the kids, who would range in age from 10 through 16 years old throughout the day.

Tozer is the Technical Director of the state and national Futsal ID Trials. He was the head coach of the US national team for 20 years, during that time he also played and coached in the Major Indoor Soccer League, where he was on teams that won six championship rings. Tozer is now commissioner of that league.

