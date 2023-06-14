The person who is the technical director of the US Youth Futsal ID program was running a clinic Monday and Tuesday at the Owensboro Convention Center. There were two teams of younger kids playing a game Tuesday morning, and Keith Tozer was doing some teaching and taking a look at the kids, who would range in age from 10 through 16 years old throughout the day.
Tozer is the Technical Director of the state and national Futsal ID Trials. He was the head coach of the US national team for 20 years, during that time he also played and coached in the Major Indoor Soccer League, where he was on teams that won six championship rings. Tozer is now commissioner of that league.
“From this camp it’s 10-18, but they don’t really have any players 16-17-18 years old,” Tozer said. “This is Ty’s first year, we actually had really good numbers.”
That is Ty Stauffer, owner of The SportsTutor in Owensboro, and a long-time soccer and futsal instructor.
“These kids will tell other kids, these parents will tell other parents,” Tozer said. “The other thing we decided nine years ago, since futsal was so new, if we made this an educational camp, with a ton of teaching, a parent will leave here saying we spent X amount of dollars, my kid didn’t make it, but I know now, so I’ll come back next year. They reach out for somebody like Ty to train them correctly.”
Futsal has been in the United States for about 30-40 years, but it is now in a serious growth period, Tozer said.
“In the last 10-15 years you have academies, clubs, programs all over,” Tozer said. “Futsal is what all the great players of outdoor soccer played growing up in the streets of Sao Paulo, Paris. All the best players in the world grew up playing this style of the game. When they get to 11, 12, 13 years old, top clubs in Europe get them to start playing outdoors.”
The US Youth Futsal ID program identifies and develops elite players in a highly competitive and challenging environment through its futsal ID state trials. Top players from each identification trial are invited to participate in the US youth futsal national ID trials for training and matches. The US Youth Futsal international teams are selected from the national ID trials.
Assembling the very best Futsal players to train and compete under the guidance of the United States Youth Futsal national coaching staff assures the highest level of futsal development possible.
“This is not a quantity thing, I don’t get a call from the national director saying we need eight kids out of Kentucky,” Tozer said. “I want them to get exposed to the game in a fun environment. I try to teach in a way that they have fun. It is a difficult game, it’s like basketball on a small court. I try to teach in building blocks, one leads to the next, and the next. You can’t do subtraction until you do addition. If they leave here having a lot of fun, they take the knowledge they’ve learned, they play against other kids, that’s when the process grows.”
Futsal ID trials are available to boys and girls born 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 (14), and they are conducted now in 16 states.
Tozer’s experience as a FIFA futsal instructor and 20 years of coaching the US Men’s National Team have made him an excellent asset in creating USYF’s national futsal curriculum. He has attended nearly every USYF international trip and coached the international teams.
“At US youth futsal, we decided nine years ago identify young boys and girls, immerse them in futsal, help create a better player outdoors, and take them on international trips,” Tozer said. “The program has been extremely successful in identifying young players and taking them around the world.
“We have 16 state identification camps. The 1s are the best players, they will go to Kansas City on July 10-13, 550 players, 225 boys and 225 girls. Then the best players there get on youth national teams. The younger ones go to Brazil in August, the older ones to go Paris day after Christmas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.