BOWLING GREEN — Indiana never let go of the lead Saturday night.
The visiting Hoosiers withstood a valiant upset effort by underdog Western Kentucky and a Houchens/Smith Stadium record crowd of 25,191 to turn back the Hilltoppers, 33-31.
The victory lifts IU to 2-2 while WKU falls to 1-2 following its second consecutive narrow defeat, having lost at Army 38-35 on Sept. 11.
“It was a great game, a great atmosphere, and the crowd tonight was fantastic — it was an honor to play and coach in a game like this,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “We didn’t take advantage of some of the opportunities we had to score and that hurt us.
“Indiana is a really good football team, but I won’t sleep well tonight because of our missed opportunities.
“I’m proud of the way we played, but we still need to get better in a lot of ways to become the team we want to be.”
Indiana wasted no time getting on the board, marching 79 yards in 11 plays on the game’s opening possession — running back Stephen Carr scoring from a yard out at the 10:15 mark to put the Hoosiers on top, 7-0.
After a quick three-and-out by the Hilltoppers, IU put together another impressive scoring drive — marching 81 yards in 11 pays and moving in front 14-0 on a 1-yard keeper by quarterback Michael Penix at 5:02 of the first.
Western responded with an impressive scoring drive of its own on the ensuing possession, cutting its deficit in half after Adam Cofeld’s 1-yard TD run at 14:27 of the second pulled the Toppers within 14-7.
Indiana then got a pair of field goals from Charles Campbell — the first from 46 yards, the second from 37 yards — to increase its advantage to 20-7 with less than three minutes to play in the first half.
WKU answered inside the final minute of the half when quarterback Bailey Zappe hooked up with Daewood Davis for a 25-yard scoring pass to pull the Hilltoppers within 20-14.
But, the Hoosiers countered with a final-minute scoring drive of their own, culminating with a 25-yard Campbell field goal as time expired that left the visitors from Bloomington with a 23-14 lead at intermission.
IU outgained the Hilltoppers 306-195 in the first half, dominated time of possession 20:03 to 9:57, and Western’s inability to force the opposition to punt was extended to six quarters. Indiana also scored on each of its five first-half possessions.
Western started strong in the second half, marching 76 yards in just five plays and pulling within 23-21 when Zappe fired a 13-yard touchdown strike to Dalvin Smith. The score was set up by a 45-yard bomb from Zappe to Davis.
Indiana scored on its sixth consecutive possession when Campbell drilled his fourth field goal of the contest — this one from 48 yards — and provided the Hoosiers a 26-21 lead at 9:10 of the third.
The Hilltoppers again pulled within two on their ensuing possession, getting a 34-yard field goal from Brayden Narveson at 5:53 of the third.
Indiana, however, put together a textbook, time-consuming 14-play, 86-yard march in the fourth quarter, extending its lead to 33-24 on Carr’s 1-yard scoring blast with 4:27 to play.
WKU drew within two points once again with 2:43 remaining when Zappe tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Corley, but it was not enough.
“It’s frustrating not being able to come out of here with a win,” said WKU senior defensive end DeAngelo Malone, who registered nine tackles. “We’ve got a great team, we’ve just got to stay together and keep working as hard as we can to improve.”
