Western Kentucky will face a familiar foe in the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals late Thursday night in Frisco, Texas — fellow Conference USA member Louisiana Tech.
The Hilltoppers (21-7) and Bulldogs (22-7) have similar records, and they split in a pair of close, hotly contested back-to-back regular season matchups at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green — leaving little reason to think this won’t be another dandy.
Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. (CT) and the game will air nationally on ESPN2.
Western — the only NCAA Division I men’s basketball team from the state still playing — advanced in the NIT with a 69-67 opening-round conquest of Saint Mary’s, and looked pretty good doing it.
The Hilltoppers got big games from star guard Taveion Hollingsworth (21 points, game-winning free throws) and All-American pivot man Charles Bassey (19 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks), along with strong performances from senior swingman Josh Anderson and junior shooting guard Luke Frampton, each of whom contributed 10 points.
WKU shot well from the field (45%), made half of their 10 shots from 3-point range, and dished 16 turnovers while turning the ball over only four times. A repeat of this type of performance would likely put the Hilltoppers in the NIT semifinals for the second time in three years.
The problem is that it will be difficult to duplicate such a performance against under-appreciated Louisiana Tech, a far more athletic squad than Saint Mary’s — as Ole Miss discovered on Friday, when the Bulldogs rallied from 10 down at intermission to overwhelm the Rebels, 70-61.
Louisiana Tech turned the game on its head with a 22-4 run in the first 10:13 of the second half, including 15 consecutive points during one torrid stretch.
Freshman power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr., listed at 6-foot-7, 275 pounds, produced 22 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, who also got 14 second-half points from stellar senior guard Amorie Archibald.
The formula for Western to beat Louisiana Tech will likely be a quick pace (force Lofton to run the hardwood with regularity), balanced scoring, along with ball security, ball security, ball security. Did I mention ball security?
In the Toppers’ 66-64 win over the Bulldogs on Jan. 8, WKU placed four players in double-digits, far and away led by Bassey’s 24 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks. A day later, in Western’s 63-58 loss, only Hollingsworth (16 points) and Bassey (14 points) reached double figures — Tech holding WKU to 35% floor shooting and forcing 16 turnovers that led to 17 Bulldog points.
Western is playing small ball without the services of bruising senior power forward Carson Williams (6-5, 240), who left the team in good graces to pursue a potential pro football career.
Absent Williams, WKU faces am extremely difficult interior matchup against the ultra strong Lofton, who, despite his eye-catching girth, is a highly skilled player.
One of the keys for the Hilltoppers will be the performance of Frampton, the 3-point specialist who transferred from Davidson. Frampton has been locked in from distance as of late. Beyond this, he’s a hard-nosed competitor and, though just 6-5, an underrated rebounder. The kid needs to play (and play well) for Western to win. He was a combined 2-of-13 shooting in the previous meetings with Tech.
And, as is the case with most NIT games, the outcome will largely be decided by who wants it the most.
A spot in the final four of a national tournament is at stake, and it will be interesting to discover which team will carry the C-USA banner into the NIT semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.