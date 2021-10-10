BOWLING GREEN — Texas-San Antonio remained undefeated on Saturday night, holding off Conference USA rival Western Kentucky 52-46 in a high-octane matchup that included 1,234 yards of total offense at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Western had a golden opportunity to win in the final minute, driving deep into Roadrunner territory, but UTSA came up with a third-down interception inside the 10-yard line to secure the victory.
UTSA improves to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in C-USA, while WKU falls to 1-4 in all games and 0-1 in league play.
“We did a great job of executing for the most part, but we came up a little short,” said WKU wide receiver Jerreth Sterns, who finished with 16 receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns. “We need to clean up the little things that keep you from winning in games like this.
“The season’s not over for us. We just need to come back out next week and work harder than ever to improve as a football team.”
The opening half was a shootout, beginning with the first possession of the game, when the Roadrunners needed only three plays to cover 75 yards in less than a minute — jumping on top 7-0 when Frank Harris connected with De’Corian Clark in the corner of the end zone for a 30-yard score.
WKU pulled within 7-3 on a 34-yard field goal by Brayden Narveson at 10:11, but UTSA responded by marching 75 yards in 14 plays and taking a 14-3 lead on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Harris to Tykee Ogle-Kellogg at 5:13.
The Hilltoppers responded with a 12-play, 58-yard scoring march, capped by Bailey Zappe’s 3-yard TD pass to Sterns at 0:49 of the first period, drawing Western within 14-10.
After WKU’s defense forced the game’s first punt, the Hilltoppers drove 75 yards in eight plays to take their first lead — shooting in front 17-14 on a 10-yard scoring run by Adam Cofield.
Undeterred, the Roadrunners responded with an 8-play 75 march to pay dirt capped by a trick play 23-yard TD pass from wide receiver Joshua Cephus — who received the ball on a aerial — to Harris; putting UTSA in front 21-17 at 8:58 of the second.
Western responded immediately, driving 82 yards in nine plays and reclaiming the lead when Zappe connected with Dalvin Smith for a 33-yard scoring toss that made it 24-21.
The Roadrunners came right back, driving 75 yards in 13 yards. An 11-yard TD pass from Harris to Oscar Cardenas put the visitors back on top, 28-24.
The Hilltoppers’ final scoring opportunity of the half was a 55-yard field goal attempt by Narveson as time expired. The kick, against the wind, was long enough but just wide to the right.
WKU reclaimed the lead on the first possession of the second half when Zappe fired a 24-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Corley to make it 31-28 at 12:46 of the third quarter.
The lead continued to see-saw, however, and UTSA went back on top 35-31 following an 18-yard scoring pass from Harris to Clark on the Roadrunners’ ensuing possession.
After forcing a WKU punt, UTSA put a stranglehold on the momentum by slicing up the Hilltoppers’ defense once again. On a roll-out, Harris fired a 3-yard TD strike to Cephus to push the Roadrunners in front, 42-41, at 6:06 of the third.
Late in the third, Western pulled within 42-37 when Zappe — the nation’s leading passer — connected with Mitchell Tinsley for a 40-yard TD aerial. The Toppers were subsequently stopped on a 2-point conversion attempt. The touchdown was set up by Zappe’s 55-yard bomb to Sterns — the nation’s leading receiver.
The Roadrunners were forced to settle for a 35-yard field goal on their ensuing possession, extending their lead to 45-37 with 10:01 to play.
Zappe then completed a 20-yard TD pass to Sterns at 8:04, pulling Western within 45-53, but the subsequent 2-point conversion pass was incomplete.
UTSA scored again on its ensuing possession when Harris completed his sixth TD pass — a 43-yarder to Clark — to provide the Roadrunners a 52-43 advantage at 6:39.
WKU pulled within 52-46 on Narveson’s 27-yard field goal at the 4:22 mark, but it was not enough.
The Hilltoppers finished with 670 yards of total offense, while UTSA amassed 564.
Harris finished 28-of-38 for 349 yards and a school-record six touchdowns, while Zappe completed 38-of-60 passes for 523 yards and five TDs.
UTSA 52, W. Kentucky 46
UTSA 14 14 14 10 — 52
W. Kentucky 10 14 13 9 — 46
First Quarter
UTSA—Clark 30 pass from Harris (Duplessis kick), 14:13.
WKU—FG Narveson 34, 10:11.
UTSA—Ogle-Kellogg 15 pass from Harris (Duplessis kick), 5:03.
WKU—Je.Sterns 3 pass from Zappe (Narveson kick), :49.
Second Quarter
WKU—Cofield 10 run (Narveson kick), 11:22.
UTSA—Harris 23 pass from Cephus (Duplessis kick), 8:25.
WKU—D.Smith 33 pass from Zappe (Narveson kick), 4:47.
UTSA—Cardenas 11 pass from Harris (Duplessis kick), :40.
Third Quarter
WKU—Corley 24 pass from Zappe (Narveson kick), 12:46.
UTSA—Clark 18 pass from Harris (Duplessis kick), 10:38.
UTSA—Cephus 3 pass from Harris (Duplessis kick), 6:06.
WKU—Tinsley 40 pass from Zappe (pass failed), :50.
Fourth Quarter
UTSA—FG Duplessis 35, 10:01.
WKU—Je.Sterns 20 pass from Zappe (pass failed), 8:04.
UTSA—Clark 43 pass from Harris (Duplessis kick), 6:39.
WKU—FG Narveson 27, 4:22.
UTSA WKU
First downs 33 35
Total Net Yards 564 692
Rushes-yards 37-192 29-147
Passing 372 545
Punt Returns 2-38 1-1
Kickoff Returns 0-0 6-144
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 29-39-1 39-60-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-7
Punts 3-39.333 2-61.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 3-25 8-77
Time of Possession 29:56 29:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—UTSA, McCormick 23-120, Harris 9-51, Daniels 2-18, Cephus 1-5, (Team) 2-(minus 2). W. Kentucky, Cofield 9-65, Whittington 8-49, Robichaux 6-31, Zappe 6-2.
PASSING—UTSA, Harris 28-38-1-349, Cephus 1-1-0-23. W. Kentucky, Zappe 39-60-1-545.
RECEIVING—UTSA, Cephus 8-83, Franklin 8-50, Clark 7-160, McCormick 2-22, Cardenas 2-19, Harris 1-23, Ogle-Kellogg 1-15. W. Kentucky, Je.Sterns 16-195, Tinsley 6-124, Davis 5-75, D.Smith 2-43, Corley 2-33, Jo.Sterns 2-28, Beljan 2-17, Cofield 1-12, Ratzlaff 1-9, C.Jones 1-5, Whittington 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—W. Kentucky, Narveson 55.
