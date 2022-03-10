Western Kentucky has a puncher’s chance to win the Conference USA Men’s Basketball Tournament this week in Frisco, Texas, and that’s saying a lot for an undermanned, albeit talented team that appeared to be all but out of championship contention at the end of January.
“It would have been easy to pack it in at that point, but that’s not what this team is about — they’ve kept fighting, they’ve kept grinding,” Hilltoppers sixth-year head coach Rick Stansbury said. “We went through a stretch there were we suffered some tough losses, but these guys never stopped believing in themselves.
“We hung in there and got this thing turned around, and I’m awfully proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish — of course, we’re looking to accomplish much more from here on out. There’s a whole lot to play for, and we’ll be taking it one game at a time.”
On Jan. 29, Western lost an uninspired 93-85 home decision to “100 Miles of Hate” rival Middle Tennessee, an upstart outfit that went on the capture the C-USA East division title. It was the Toppers’ fifth consecutive loss, which left them a pedestrian 10-11 overall and a hard-to-fathom 2-6 in
C-USA.
Since then, however, WKU — primarily playing no more than six players — has reeled off nine wins in 10 games, with Saturday’s 78-69 conquest of visiting Marshall securing the No. 2 status in the C-USA East and an opening-round bye in the league tournament. In essence, the win ensured that Western will need to win only three games in Frisco, instead of four, to reach the NCAA Tournament.
The Tops (19-12, 11-7 C-USA) are, indeed, riding a wave of momentum into the Lone Star state.
“We’re confident, we’re playing well right now, and we’ve got to keep playing the way we’ve been playing when we get to Texas,” said 6-6 senior swingman Josh Anderson, who was honored Saturday for having played the most games (142) of anyone in program history. “We’ve put ourselves in position for success in the (conference) tournament — now, we just have to go down there and play like we’re capable.”
WKU opens play in Thursday’s quarterfinal round against Louisiana Tech (22-9) — No. 3 in the C-USA West — a team that rallied to edge the Tops 74-73 in their regular-season conference opener on Jan. 1. Western coughed up that game late in Ruston, La., so there’s plenty of incentive for payback in this one.
“It doesn’t matter who you play at this point, they’re all going to be tough from here on out,” Stansbury said. “Having said that, I like our team, and I like where we’re at heading into the conference tournament. We’ve established some momentum, and we’re playing with a lot of confidence and efficiency here late in the season — we’re doing a lot of things well.”
While Western has one of the shortest benches in America, it also features arguably C-USA’s most talented starting five, including sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight (16.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg), graduate guard Cam Justice (14.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg), senior forward Jairus Hamilton (13.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg), senior guard Luke Frampton (9.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg), and 7-foot-5 junior center Jamarion Sharp (8.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg), the NCAA leader in blocked shots (142).
Meanwhile, the mercurial Anderson (12.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg) typically comes off the bench as a potent, energizing sixth man.
“You look at our team, we’re not very deep, but we have a lot of quality at the top,” Justice said. “We’re capable of big things, we really are.”
Know this: Western has appeared in the last three C-USA Tournament championship games (the event was not held in 2020 due to COVID), but lost them all. The Hilltoppers have advanced to at least the semifinals of their league tournament in 14 of the last 16 tournaments played. The team is 27-9 with four championships in the last 13 conference tournaments overall.
But the bottom line remains the bottom line: WKU has not played in the NCAA Tournament since Ray Harper took them there in 2013.
This week in Texas, the Hilltoppers — third all-time behind Kansas and Kentucky in conference championships (43) — have a chance to write a new chapter in their storied history.
Stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.