Western Kentucky snapped a two-game losing skid with Sunday’s 96-69 blowout of overmatched visitor Mississippi Valley State, and the Hilltoppers will be looking to build on that momentum on Thursday when they host Gardner-Webb.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. in E.A. Diddle Arena.

“It’s important for us to just play games at this point, and we’ve got to keep grinding against Gardner-Webb,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “They have a good program and they’ve had some good teams through the years — we’re looking forward to playing them.”

The Hilltoppers bounced back from a disappointing loss at Louisville against Mississippi Valley State, and nearly everyone got into the act, with Western’s reserves accounting for 50 points. A dozen Hilltoppers made it into the scoring column.

Senior shooting guard Taveion Hollingsworth led the way with 16 points, reserve junior forward Kevin Osawe had 15 points, and All-American candidate center Charles Bassey produced 13 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks in only 20 minutes.

WKU also got big games from sophomore reserve combo guard Jordan Rawls (12 points, 3 assists) and freshman reserve point guard Dayvion McKnight (6 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists).

“Our guys off the bench played well,” Stansbury said. “Dayvion and Jordan brought a lot of emotional energy and it was good to see Kevin come in and play really well.”

This will be the season opener for Gardner-Webb, which finished the 2019-20 season 16-16 overall and 11-7 in the Big South Conference (third place).

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have been picked to finish fourth this season in the Big South, and will be led by 6-foot senior point guard Jaheam Cornwall, who averaged 13.6 points per game last season.

WKU enters the contest having made a 3-point basket in 1,045 consecutive games dating back to March 15, 1987 — the fourth-longest streak in the nation behind UNLV, Duke, and Arkansas.

Thursday’s game is a tuneup for Sunday’s highly anticipated 11 a.m. matchup with visiting Rhode Island that will air on CBS Sports Network. The Hilltoppers dropped an overtime affair at URI last season.