The passage of time provides each of us perspective, and I allowed a few months to pass before deciding to re-watch Western Kentucky’s 44-23 victory over South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, which took place last Dec. 22 at the Caesars Superdome.
I wondered if a second glance would confirm what my initial viewing revealed; that this may, in fact, have been the most remarkable start to a football game ever delivered by the Hilltoppers.
It was, indeed, confirmed.
Led by stellar quarterback Austin Reed, uptempo WKU routed the bewildered Jaguars, a rock-solid 10-win team out of the Sun Belt Conference, from beginning to end. Through the air, on the ground, in the trenches, via special teams play, you name it — Western had South Alabama’s number from the jump.
It was one of the most mesmerizing performances of the entire collegiate bowl season and just about as close to perfection as you could ever hope to see on the gridiron — the Hilltoppers’ third bowl victory in four seasons under head coach Tyson Helton.
Ever since the game ended, though, I had experienced a nagging, eerie feeling of deja vu. It was like I’d been there before.
Only recently, did it hit me. Figuratively speaking, I had been there before — almost exactly 20 years earlier, when Western did the same thing to heavily favored McNeese State, 34-14, in the 2002 NCAA Division I-AA national championship game in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
So, I recently re-watched that game in its entirety, and, sure enough, that was the one.
There were a bunch of historic things about that season, and that game.
WKU started the season poorly under 14th year head coach Jack Harbaugh, who just a decade earlier had battled with everything at his disposal — including significant assistance from his son, Jim — to keep the football program from being terminated by the university.
The Hilltoppers lost three of their first five games in 2002, including a 38-13 shellacking at McNeese State on Sept. 28. What no one could have imagined in their wildest dreams at that juncture was that WKU would not lose again — but that’s the way it played out.
Despite winning its final six regular season games, 15th-ranked Western was unseeded in the I-AA playoffs as an at-large selection out of the Gateway Football Conference. Thus began one of the most remarkable and improbable postseason runs ever.
More from this section
After winning 59-20 at home against Murray State, a longtime rival out of the Ohio Valley Conference, Western upset No. 2 seed and GFC champion Western Illinois 31-28 on the road. The Hilltoppers then upset No. 3 seed Georgia Southern, also 31-28 on the road — setting up a title game encounter with McNeese State.
The top-ranked Cowboys entered 13-1, their only loss of the regular season being at Nebraska, and their crowd was large and loud as the championship game commenced at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga. By the end of the night, their crowd was significantly diminished and silent.
The tenor of the game was established early.
Western linebacker Karl Maslowski intercepted a pass on McNeese State’s first offensive play, which led to a stunning 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jason Michael to Jeremi Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 275-pound fullback who leveled every player in his path, including one of his own offensive linemen. The Indiana transfer was battling the flu, but suited up anyway, and the Cowboys could do absolutely nothing in the attempt to corral him.
The game’s biggest star, tailback Jon Frazier — a former walk-on out of Central City and now-defunct Muhlenberg North High School — raced 55 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to double the advantage for the Hilltoppers, who would go on to lead 17-6 at intermission.
Johnson, Frazier and Michael combined to put the game on ice in the second half. On Western’s first offensive series, Michael connected with Johnson for an electrifying 49-yard reception, and Frazier followed with a 14-yard TD sprint. Late in the third quarter, Johnson hooked up with Frazier for a 54-yard gain, then Michael scored on a keeper from a two yards out. Western’s magnificent defense did the rest. It was over and it was stunning.
Frazier, who ended the season with three consecutive 100-yard rushing games, finished with 159 yards on 27 carries and two scores.
Near the end of the ESPN2 broadcast, play-by-play announcer Ron Franklin and analyst Mike Gottfried unabashedly marveled at what the Hilltoppers, against all odds on all levels, had accomplished. The program that had almost folded had won it all.
“’If you stay, you will be a champion,’ ” Gottfried said. “That’s on a sign they have in the football offices at Western Kentucky.”
It was to be the final coaching hurrah for Harbaugh, then 63, who would retire as a national champion.
Moreover, the victory set in motion a series of events over the next decade that would include a gargantuan jump from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), as well as a comprehensive stadium expansion project that would propel WKU football to unprecedented heights.
And, as Western proved so decisively in its most recent bowl triumph, the beat goes on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.