BOWLING GREEN — The Marshall Thundering Herd didn’t mess around on Saturday night.
The Herd clubbed Western Kentucky early and often and rolled to a 38-14 Conference USA football victory to spoil the Hilltoppers’ homecoming at Houchens/Smith Stadium.
Marshall improves to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in C-USA, while WKU slumps to 1-3, 1-1.
“They’re a good football team,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said of the Herd. “They got after us right from the start, but we made it easy for them. We didn’t execute offensively and just had a very poor night overall.
“We’ve got to figure it out offensively — we have a lot to fix, but we’ll go back to work on Sunday and try to get ready to come back and win next week.”
Marshall opened the contest with a flourish, marching 75 yards in only two plays — Brenden Knox scoring from 45 yards out to make it 7-0 at 14:22 of the first.
Knox’s running mate, Sheldon Evans, scored from five yards out at 4:30 of the first to provide the Herd a two-touchdown advantage.
Marshall continued to pile it on in the second period, getting a 1-yard TD run by Knox at 2:14, and a 9-yard scoring run from Knox just 27 seconds before intermission to make it a 28-0 runaway.
Western was limited to three first downs and starting quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome lost two fumbles in the first half.
“We couldn’t get anything done offensively in the first half, I think that’s pretty obvious,” Helton said. “We gave them short fields to work with the entire half and put too much pressure on our defense. We have to do better than that.”
The Herd put the game on ice at 9:20 of the third when WKU’s Jakairi Moses fumbled and standout Marshall linebacker Tavante Beckett returned the ball 38 yards for a score to make it 35-0.
Shane Ciucci’s field goal at 2:22 of the third increased the visitors’ lead to 38-0.
Western finally got on the board on the final play of the third quarter when reserve quarterback Kevaris Thomas scored on a 3-yard run — but it was much too little, much too late for the Hilltoppers.
WKU closed out the scoring at 0:26 of the fourth period when Thomas completed a 26-yard touchdown strike to Dalvin Smith.
Marshall was led by Knox, who gained 107 yards on 15 carries with three TDs, and Evans, who carried 14 times for 64 yards and a score. Freshman quarterback Grant Wells was 16-of-22 through the air for 162 yards.
Thomas came off the bench to complete 9-of-18 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown and also led the team in rushing with a modest 30 yards.
WKU was limited to only 85 yards on the ground in 25 attempts.
Marshall has won four consecutive games in its series with the Hilltoppers.
WKU plays UAB at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, next Saturday.
