BOWLING GREEN — First-year starting quarterback Austin Reed fired four touchdown passes and an uneven defense was nonetheless opportunistic at times as Western Kentucky defeated visiting Austin Peay 38-27 in the 2022 national collegiate football season opener on Saturday afternoon at Houchens/Smith Stadium.
WKU (1-0), which has won nine of its last 10 games, now prepares for next Saturday’s game at Hawaii, where WKU head coach Tyson Helton spent four seasons as an assistant in the formative years of his career.
“I thought we did some good things, and I think we have a lot of things we need to fix, but I always celebrate a victory — it was a good win for us,” Helton said. “Austin Peay is a very good football team and they gave us all we could handle, but I’m proud of how we competed as a team and played for each other.
“I thought we responded well to the challenge in the second half and made some big plays on both sides of the line, which turned out to be big for us.”
Nothing, however, came easy for WKU in the first half.
The Hilltoppers jumped on top 7-0 following a seven-play, 51-yard march early in the first period, as Reed connected on the first of three touchdown passes to wide receiver Malachi Corley — this one from 17 yards out at the 10:39 mark.
Austin Peay (0-1), in its inaugural season as a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference following a six-decade run in the Ohio Valley Conference, shaved its deficit to 7-3 at 5:58 of the first when Maddux Trujillo drilled a 41-yard field goal.
After forcing a Hilltopper punt, the Governors took their only lead of the game at 1:35 of the first when a 44-yard TD strike from Mike Diliello to Drue McCray capped a seven-play, 83-yard drive and put the visitors from Clarksville, Tennessee, on top, 10-7.
Early in the second quarter, Western reclaimed the lead when Reed connected with Corley for an 11-yard TD pass to make it 14-10.
WKU’s defense came up big with just under five minutes remaining in the half when Upton Stout picked off a Diliello pass and raced 33 yards to paydirt, increasing the Hilltoppers’ lead to 21-10.
“Upton’s pick-six gave us momentum when we needed it,” Helton noted. “That was a huge play in the game.”
But APSU bounced right back with a long scoring drive, capped by Diliello’s 1-yard TD keeper just 18 seconds prior to intermission — drawing the Governors within 21-17.
Midway through the third period, Austin Peay closed the gap to 21-20 when Trujillo booted a 49-yard field goal, but Reed threw two more TD passes on WKU’s first two possessions of the fourth quarter — 25 yards to Corley and 48 yards to Daewood Davis — to stretch the Toppers’ advantage to 35-20.
Diliello hit McCray with a 24-yard TD pass midway through the fourth, but WKU’s Brayden Narveson sealed the deal with a 23-yard field goal with just over three minutes to play.
Western finished with 384 yards of total offense, while the Govs managed 327.
Reed finished 19-of-33 through the air for 276 yards and four TDs, with one interception.
“Our passing game was OK,” Helton said, “but it can be better.”
Davis made six receptions for 124 yards and a score, and Corley caught five aerials for 61 yards and three TDs. Western’s tight ends, however, failed to make a single catch.
WKU rushed for only 108 yards and was a subpar 5-of-14 on third-down conversions. Davion Ervin-Poindexter paced the Tops’ ground attack with 49 yards
Austin Peay was led by former WKU running back Josh Samuel, who rushed for a game-best 77 yards on 20 attempts. Diliello, meanwhile, completed 15-of-21 passes for 156 yards, with two TDs and two interceptions.
Now, it’s a road matchup with the Rainbows.
“We’ve got a very short turnaround for next week’s game; it’s a long trip to Hawaii, of course,” Helton said. “But we need to go out there and find a way to win the football game. That’s our focus, of course, moving forward.”
