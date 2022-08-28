BOWLING GREEN — First-year starting quarterback Austin Reed fired four touchdown passes and an uneven defense was nonetheless opportunistic at times as Western Kentucky defeated visiting Austin Peay 38-27 in the 2022 national collegiate football season opener on Saturday afternoon at Houchens/Smith Stadium.

WKU (1-0), which has won nine of its last 10 games, now prepares for next Saturday’s game at Hawaii, where WKU head coach Tyson Helton spent four seasons as an assistant in the formative years of his career.

