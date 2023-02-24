Kentucky senior forward Jacob Toppin’s highly anticipated senior season got off to a nightmare start in large part due to struggles on the offensive end, specifically shooting from three-point range.
Through Kentucky’s first 13 games, Toppin shot just 3-for-22 from three-point range, making him a 13.6% three-point shooter.
On Jan. 3 against LSU, Toppin hit a shot that would turn around his shooting woes. With 1:24 left to play, the 6-foot-9 forward splashed a corner three to increase UK’s lead from one to four and helped the Cats close out a 74-71 win for its first victory of conference play.
His struggles were so well known that even LSU head coach Matt McMahon wasn’t upset with his defense for giving Toppin a clean look to hit the dagger.
“It’s basketball, so he’s 3-22 from three on the year, but he blasts that three to ice the game at the end,” McMahon said of Toppin’s three postgame.
Since draining that dagger against the Tigers, Toppin has been one of the best three-point shooters in the SEC. In Kentucky’s 15 conference games, he is shooting 10-for-19 from three-point range, good for a 52.6% clip.
What was the key to the turn around? Toppin chalks up it up to a new mindset.
“Honestly, not worrying about it has made me a better shooter,” Toppin said after Kentucky’s win Wednesday over Florida. “ Honestly, in the beginning of the year, I was focused too much on shooting threes when I’m not that type of player. I’m a downhill player, dribble pull-ups, getting to the rim, playing through contact, rebounding, and then threes are just extra to my game.
“I’m just happy that I’ve got my confidence back and I’m able to hit big shots when I need to.”
In Kentucky’s last two games, Toppin has helped lead the team to a pair of Quad 1 wins to further pad the team’s NCAA Tournament resume.
He hit his lone three-point attempt Saturday in the Cats’ win over then-No. 10 Tennessee. The first-half three put the Cats up 25-12 early and helped them eventually take a commanding 20-point lead into halftime.
Against Florida in Gainesville Wednesday, Toppin went 2-for-3 from three, including draining a deep ball with 4:06 left to play that put the Cats up 72-63 in a game UK went on to win 82-74.
“It is very big and what I’m seeing from Jacob,” Oscar Tshiebwe said of Toppin’s recent hot three-point shooting stretch. “Those threes really help us. We need them. ... I’m so proud of Jacob.”
Toppin’s three-point shooting isn’t the only aspect of his game that has improved since his slow start. He’s become an elite rebounder, averaging 6.6 rebounds per game on the season and has recorded six double-doubles on the year, including one against Florida.
He’s also become an all-around threat on the offensive end, shooting 69-for-140 (49.2%) from the field in conference play, while both finishing at the rim at a high level and knocking down some midrange shots. He’s scored in double figures in 11 straight games.
“I’m telling you, the best part of him is going to rim those little pull-ups, the little floater,” UK head coach John Calipari said Wednesday. “But now it becomes dangerous because if you don’t play him, and we drive it and throw it to him, he can make it (threes).”
