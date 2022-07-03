Jacob Toppin knew he would be back for a third year with Kentucky basketball, but he declared for the NBA Draft so he could get feedback and high-quality workouts after UK’s season ended at 28-8.
“The plan was definitely to come back, I knew I wasn’t ready,” Toppin said late last week in Lexington. “I’m not going to force anything.”
The 6-foot-9, 200-pounder could be a key figure for these Wildcats if his game improves at the steady pace Toppin has been on since returning from California, where he worked out with several players and teams. Toppin is certainly expected to be an athletic, high flying contributor this season.
He has thrilled UK crowds with his flying dunks and his occasional shot blocking. UK hasn’t seen a consistent Toppin during his two years in Lexington.
“They told me I need to get bigger, stronger, get more consistent shooting the ball, those were the three main factors,” Toppin said of the feedback he got from professional teams and others. “We were playing 1-on-1, 2-on-2, it helped me a lot getting feedback from different guys, different organizations, telling me what I need to work on.”
He saw action in 29 games and made four starts in his second season with the Wildcats, where he averaged 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 17.7 minutes. Toppin missed five games due to injury. He scored in double figures in seven games.
Toppin logged 10 points and three blocks in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals against Vanderbilt. He had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists in a career-high 40 minutes in the home victory over Alabama.
UK coach John Calipari talked before about Toppin not being serious enough in his first season at UK, and Toppin worked his way out of that phase, understanding better how much work he had to do to get time on the court.
Toppin could be a tough offensive matchup at power forward. UK wants to see his volume of 3-pointers increase, he made 34.8% but has only taken 23 in two seasons, preferring the more direct route to the basket.
“I’m a guy who’s always looking to better myself,” Toppin said. “Once the season ended I watched a lot of film, got a lot of feedback on what I need to work on. Since the end of the season I’ve been working on those things, I’ve gained a lot of confidence in my abilities.”
Toppin sees an expansion of his role at power forward, where he split time with Keion Brooks, and it should help his point production.
“My role last season was mostly play defense, be a defensive disruption, make open shots, jumper pull ups, get rebounds, be a hustle player,” Toppin said. “I’m still going to be that person, none of that went away. Now I’m going to be able to be an offensive threat, I’m going to be able to space the floor at the 4 spot, just developing my game and elevating it.”
Toppin realizes what could happen if he has a solid 3-point shot.
“This whole offseason I’ve been working on my jump shot,” Toppin said. “I think I’ve made great strides, we’ve got to see what I can do in games. I believe I’m going to be able to space the floor and make those 3s. You’ve got to be able to space the floor and make open shots. We want to play fast, it’s good for us, it opens up drives if you have four people on the floor who can shoot the ball.”
Toppin worked out in California against people in the NBA Draft, and he also went against his older brother, Obi, who was the consensus National Player of the Year in 2020 for Dayton and is a current New York Knick. Evidently, things got heated when Jacob and Obi were in a game of 1-on-1.
“Out in LA we almost got in a fight because we’re so competitive,” Jacob said. “We were playing one on one, he’s the older brother and he thinks every call has to go his way, and I wasn’t going for it. We got into an argument. He definitely doesn’t have the upper hand any more. I’m a lot faster than him, he doesn’t move his feet well. To be honest, I just go by him, pull up, do whatever. He’s still stronger.”
Obi was several years in developing into a dominating college player at Dayton. Obi has helped push Jacob to also be a stronger college player with pro potential.
“It motivates me a lot, to see what he’s done, what I’m doing, we’re kind of on the same trajectory,” Jacob said.
