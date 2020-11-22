Jacob Toppin doesn’t mind being in all the talk about his brother, Obi Toppin, the consensus national Player of the Year in college basketball last season.
Jacob is a University of Kentucky transfer from Rhode Island. He will be a sophomore after being granted an NCAA waiver to play this season.
“My brother is brought up all the time,” Jacob said in a UK virtual meeting with media. “I’m always hearing his name when I’m talking to somebody. The similarities in our game, we’re very athletic and long so we use that to our advantage. We’re very energetic. We’re all over the place. We’re hustle players. We can shoot, we can drive, we can score any way we can.”
Jacob was on FaceTime with his brother to help celebrate Obi’s No. 8 spot in the NBA Draft to the New York Knicks on Wednesday.
Obi will get the chance to be coached by Kenny Payne, a long-time top assistant at Kentucky until moving to the Knicks this summer.
One of the main reasons Jacob was interested in transferring to UK was to get bigger and stronger, and more ready for a shot at the pro game.
“He’s just a lot bigger than me and that’s what I’m trying to get to,” Jacob said. “So, that’s really the only difference we have. He plays more inside than me, but I can play inside too.”
That meant Jacob has been going against UK inside players Olivier Sarr, Isaiah Jackson and Lance Ware.
“I’ve been working with the bigs every day,” Jacob said. “I’m not as afraid to play in the post now, I’m getting better at it, my confidence level is definitely going up.”
Jacob came to Kentucky more intent on getting bigger and stronger his first year than getting on the court. He was planning to redshirt, but the coaching staff looked for Jacob to get a waiver for immediate eligibility in part because of COVID-19.
The NCAA was granting a lot of waivers to allow transfers to play this season because of the circumstances of the pandemic and the likely adoption of a one-time free transfer for all players next year. Jacob and UK coaches thought to give it a shot.
Jacob was following the footprint that his brother set as a freshman at Dayton.
Obi redshirted as a freshman at Dayton then worked his way into a top-10 NBA draft pick two years later.
At 6-foot-9, 194 pounds, Jacob needs to add muscle to his lanky frame to compete against more physical inside players he will have to face at Kentucky.
Jacob played in all 30 games at Rhode Island.
UK coach John Calipari indicated earlier in the preseason that Jacob needs some physical improvement _ getting stronger_ although he is quick and one of the most athletic players on the team.
With better depth up front than UK anticipated when practice began, Jacob likely won’t see a lot of minutes early in the season.
Jacob said he and UK strength coach Rob Harris were developing a plan where he can lift in a more strenuous program than usual for an in-season player.
“We’re definitely going to figure something out, because it obviously shows I need to gain weight and muscle,” Jacob said.
Defense and rebounding could be Jacob’s best chances to contribute for the Wildcats.
He is noted for having elite athleticism.
Stories are out there about Jacob’s leaping ability in practice.
“The stories are not exaggerated,” Jacob said. “I’m looking inside the rim every time I jump.”
Terrence Clarke backed up Jacob’s confident assessment.
Clarke is a highly-touted freshman who is known as a leaper himself.
“Jacob his bounce is ridiculous,” Clarke said. “I’ve personally seen him take two steps, through the legs, reverse on different levels.”
Jacob admits that Obi can dunk with more authority.
“But I have a lot more tricks up my sleeve,” Jacob said. “I can do a lot more things.”
Where Jacob may need to get bigger and stronger physically, he doesn’t lack for confidence or enthusiasm.
He was working out, playing against his brother and getting beat on during the summer in New Jersey.
“Me and my brother probably have the strongest relationship out of everyone,” Jacob said. “Nobody is going to break our bond. We talk every day. We’re always checking up.”
