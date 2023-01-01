LEXINGTON — Kentucky entered Saturday’s rivalry game against Louisville in desperate need of something to feel good about heading into the new year.

The Wildcats, sitting at 8-4 and fresh off a beat down at Missouri in its Southeastern Conference opener on Wednesday, found the perfect elixir in an 86-63 rout of rival Louisville.

