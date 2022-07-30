There are two players who have gotten a bulk of the attention from the coaching staff at the University of Kentucky as the men’s basketball team prepares for its trip to the Bahamas.
Neither of those players are Oscar Tshiebwe, the national Player of the Year in college basketball who decided to come back to UK for a second season.
He was the undisputed best rebounder in the game last season, when UK went 28-8 and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
No, the players who could have the most impact for this Kentucky team this season are Jacob Toppin and Sahvir Wheeler.
Toppin is a 6-9 forward who is one of the best athletes on the team and can be electrifying when he attacks the basket. He has gotten stronger, increased his shooting range, and is better able to finish in traffic than he could last year.
“Jacob is a lot more physical, Jacob is taking on the car crashes,” UK assistant coach Chin Coleman said. “He can finish better than anybody in the country. The feedback he’s got has kind of fueled his fire, he’s one of those guys we’ve got to dial back a little bit. The confidence has come from the work, sometimes you have to let some of that helium out but you don’t want him to lose that.”
Toppin went through the NBA Draft evaluation process before returning to UK.
While UK wants Toppin to be more of a scoring threat from the outside, it doesn’t want him to lose the desire to drive, dunk and get fouled.
“He has to extend his game, he has to get better at that part of the game,” Coleman said of Toppin’s outside shooting. “He can’t love it, he has to like it, but he can’t love it. We’re trying to give him a happy medium where he likes the 3 but don’t fall in love with it. There’s a saying I have with the guys, love the rim, like the 3, that needs to be his next tattoo.”
From the perspective of associate coach Orlando Antigua, Toppin learned to better use his strength and leverage to score inside.
“You now see a guy who is confident in what he’s doing,” Antigua said of Toppin. “He’s playing at a different level confidence-wise and physically, he’s playing lower. Jacob, because of the athlete that he is, was playing upright, ran upright. But when you get in tight spaces you have to play lower to play through the contact whereas in years past he might have been knocked off balance. Him playing lower allows him to absorb more contact and to use the strength he’s gained in the weight room and the confidence to put that into practice.
“We’re going to ask a lot out of him this year.”
The same can definitely be said for Wheeler, who was one of the best point guards in the country from an assists standpoint last season, but he could get out of control at times with turnovers and poor shooting. His play was hot and cold down the stretch against Saint Peter’s in the NCAA Tournament first round loss, and that got the attention of some in BBN.
Coleman has taken a lot of time talking to and working with Wheeler on when and where to make the right plays.
“It’s a gift and a curse of the BBN, they’re so invested,” Coleman said of the focus on Wheeler’s play at times late last season. “We understand the dynamics of that, they’re opinionated because of the investment, it cuts deep. I think Sahvir understands that, the main thing for him to do is continue to chop wood, get better every single day, every single possession.”
Understanding what needs to happen in those possessions and when they are in the flow of the game will be vital for Wheeler as a senior, and he is getting extra work in on those components now.
“He and I spend a lot of time together on and off the floor, working on a lot of things,” Coleman said. “It’s more situational awareness, what I mean by that is the last seven minutes of the game, the last five minutes of the game, understanding the situations and being aware of the dos and don’ts, taking less risks and being more efficient and sharper, we’ve talked about that a lot.
“The situation determines what we’re doing. If we’re running an action we’ve got to run that action, we’ve got to get the best shot possible, got to get a great shot. When it’s time to win the game we’ve got to play winning basketball. I’m expecting him to be the best point guard in the country.”
If Wheeler takes the normal steps in his growth as a basketball player, then Antigua believes that the guard will be better this season.
“The next step for him is to continue his growth,” Antigua said. “Shooting the ball, for one, and to continue to be a great leader. We expect him to be a fierce defender, which he has been, and to continue to lead.”
