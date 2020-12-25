During the past decade as a burgeoning program on the Football Bowl Subdivision scene, more often than not Western Kentucky has made the most of opportunities like the one that presents itself Saturday.
The Hilltoppers, one of the hottest teams in Conference USA coming down the stretch, will meet another hot team in Georgia State from the Sun Belt Conference in the Lending Tree Bowl at Mobile, Ala.
The game will be nationally televised at 2:30 p.m. by ESPN and facts such as this are never taken for granted by Group of Five head coaches — including WKU’s Tyson Helton.
“What’s everyone want to do after Christmas? Watch football, right?” Helton said. “We’re excited to be on a national platform the day after Christmas. It’s a great opportunity to show everyone what Western Kentucky is all about — we always relish the chance to do that.”
The Hilltoppers did the same thing last season when Cory Munson’s final-play 52-yard field goal provided the Hilltoppers a dramatic 23-20 victory over Western Michigan in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas — completing a 9-4 record in Helton’s first season at the helm.
The most inspiring aspect of WKU’s ascension to national prominence on the gridiron is its willingness to take on all comers — anywhere, any time. This season, for instance, the Toppers started 2-6, but three of the losses came against Louisville, BYU and national upstart Liberty.
Last season, WKU ventured into SEC territory and destroyed Arkansas 45-19 in Fayetteville. In addition, during the past decade, WKU has defeated teams like Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Army and Navy, among others, and they’ve been willing to schedule teams such as Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Indiana and Nebraska, among others.
“We always want to be part of the national conversation,” Helton said, in reference to the WKU program. “That’s just who we are here, and that’s always where we’ll strive to be — in the national conversation.”
Western comes into the postseason 5-6, having won its last three games. The team’s ability to push through adversity and come out the other side with confidence and momentum has impressed Helton.
“I thought all along that this team would hold together, would continue to battle, even when we were 2-6, and they proved me right,” he said. “It speaks to the character of the team and the program, in general, that we’ve been able to do this.
“This season, our best players rose to the occasion in the second half of the season and that’s why we’re in the position to be in the postseason, playing a quality opponent in a bowl game.”
Helton warned that Georgia State is an outstanding team in all aspects of the game, but at the same time said the Hilltoppers will be on time for kickoff.
“They’re very good in all phases of the game,” Helton said of Georgia State. “They have good skill, they’re very physical, they get after you defensively, and they’re very well-coached — you can check off every box with their football team.
“But we have a good team, too, and we feel good about where we’re at. We’ll be very motivated to go down there and play very well — it’s another great opportunity for our program that we want to make the most of.”
As usual.
