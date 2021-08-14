Three of the most recognizable names on the 2021 Western Kentucky football roster come from the team’s defensive line — senior DeAngelo Malone, junior Juwuan Jones and senior Jeremy Darvin.
Malone is a legitimate FBS All-American candidate — on preseason watch lists for individual national awards — who will leave WKU with several career records. He’s the real deal and will likely play for many years in the NFL.
Jones has been a superb performer for WKU in his own right who has sometimes been overshadowed by Malone’s individual excellence.
Darvin — arguably the Hilltoppers’ most underrated defender — has enjoyed a Methuselah-like career as he prepares for his sixth season in the program.
The trio have combined for 90 starts, 470 tackles, 79 tackles for loss, and 47 sacks in their highly productive years on The Hill in Bowling Green.
All this talent notwithstanding, Western defensive line coach Kenny Baker believes the success of the team’s defense this fall won’t be confined to the success of three individuals — all 18 in the position group will need to contribute.
“For me, I believe in strength in numbers and that you’re really only as good as your depth,” Baker said. “The way we want to play up front, you’ve got to have a bunch of guys who earn the right to play, so that’s really my approach to it.”
Returnees Marcus Bragg, JaQues Evans, Jaden Hunter, CJ Marria, David Ndukwe, Darius Shipp and Lichon Terrell have all seen playing time on the line for WKU, and transfers Mike Allen, Niko Cooper, Brodric Martin and Michael Pitts will bring significant experience from their previous programs.
All in all, it’s a mixed, albeit talented, bag of experience and youth for the Hilltoppers at the FBS level.
“It’s good that we have some familiar faces, but the new guys they’ve come in here and they listen,” Darvin said. “We’re all doing the best we can to get those guys caught up, but they’re great players, so that helps.
“This year, I’d say I’m in more of the vet/leader role, the outspoken role. We obviously need that in the room, especially with a bunch of new players and young guys.”
Darvin’s lengthy grid career at WKU has made him the target of some good-natured ribbing.
“I tease him all the time, call him the ‘old man,’ ” Baker said. “We love JD. His attitude has always been as a leader, he’s always been the juice guy. He’s been here a long time, and I’m thankful he’s here one more year.”
Baker said Western’s defensive line personnel are off to a great start in fall camp, but he said the group needs to maintain intensity and focus down the homestretch.
“I love the energy, the enthusiasm, the guys want to learn,” Baker said. “They’re buying into the fundamentals. It’s been good. I’ve been pleased with where we are so far, just taking it one day at a time.
“We’re getting better but we’ve got a long way to go.”
And a short time to get there — WKU opens its 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 2 against visiting UT Martin, before facing Army (road), Indiana (home) and Michigan State (road), prior to an eight-game Conference USA slate.
Suffice it to say, this bunch better be ready.
