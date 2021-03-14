The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers just can’t get over the hump in the Conference USA men’s basketball tournament.
For the third consecutive time, WKU was denied a trip to the NCAA Tournament in the C-USA title game — this time, losing a heartbreaking 61-57 overtime decision to North Texas on Saturday night at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
“We just got off to an awful start — dug ourselves a big hole,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “Our guys came back and battled their butts off to put ourselves back in the game with a chance to win it.
“We just made some mistakes down the stretch that really hurt us. We needed one more play, one more shot, one more free throw at the end, and we didn’t get it.”
WKU fell behind 17-0 to start the game, played tenacious second-half defense to take a seven-point lead with just under three minutes to play, then surrendered the final seven points of regulation — a 3-pointer by Mardrez McBride tying the game at 0:22.
Following a Western turnover, the Mean Green’s Javion Hamlet missed a long shot just before the horn, and OT ensued.
Jordan Rawls opened overtime with a 3-pointer to give the Toppers a 51-48 lead, but North Texas scored seven of the next nine points — a left wing 3-pointer by Thomas Bell pushing the Mean Green in front 55-53 at 2:30.
Rawls answered with a 14-footer to tie the contest at 1:55, but, after an exchange of two made free throws by both teams, North Texas took the lead for good on a 12-foot floater by Hamlet at 0:14.
WKU’s Taveion Hollingsworth lost control of the ball on a drive to the hoop and the ball was retrieved by North Texas’ James Reese, who was fouled with 2.5 seconds remaining.
Reese calmly swished both free throws to send the Mean Green to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010, while the Hilltoppers have now failed to reach the Big Dance since 2013.
Hamlet scored a game-high 20 points to lead North Texas, who also got 13 points from McBride and 12 from pivot man Zachary Simmons.
The Mean Green (17-9) shot 39% from the field, including 36% from 3-point range, and were 9-of-10 from the foul line. North Texas also outrebounded the Toppers. 36-33.
WKU was led by Josh Anderson’s 14 points. All-American candidate Charles Bassey, after an ineffective first half, rallied to finish with 13 points and a game-best 11 rebounds. Rawls added 11 points.
Western (20-7) shot just 34% from the floor, including 27% from 3-point range, and made 17-of-20 free throws for 85%.
The Hilltoppers now await word on a possible berth in the National Invitation Tournament.
