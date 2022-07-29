BOWLING GREEN — In three seasons as football head coach at Western Kentucky, Tyson Helton has produced three bowl bids, including two victories, a pair of nine-win seasons and a Conference USA East division championship, which the Hilltoppers will attempt to defend this fall.

Moreover, during Thursday’s annual WKU Football Media Day at Houchens/Smith Stadium, it was unmistakably apparent that Western — one of the most intriguing and inspiring FBS Group of Five success stories of the past decade — is eager to take the next step on the road to national viability.

