One aspect of college basketball that’s so irrepressibly and irresistibly intriguing is this: You just never know.
On a mid-January Wednesday when criticism of Kentucky coach John Calipari was reaching a fevered pitch throughout much of the the commonwealth, when Louisville’s miserable season continued its inexorable spiral into the abyss with its 15th loss in 17 games under first-year coach Kenny Payne, Western Kentucky finally decided to rise up against a quality opponent and play to its expectations.
The Hilltoppers, having lost five of their previous six games and still campaigning without embattled seventh-year coach Rick Stansbury (undisclosed illness), somehow found a way to upset Conference USA preseason favorite UAB 80-78 in, of all places, Birmingham, Alabama. The Blazers entered the contest as a rock-solid 11-point favorite and had been 10-0 playing in Bartow Arena. Go figure.
Not only did Western prevail in stunning fashion, it did so without three starters on the floor at the end. Emmanuel Akot, a 6-foot-8 swingman, missed the entire second half after being injured in the first 20 minutes. Jairus Hamilton, a 6-8 forward, had fouled out, as had 7-5 center Jamarion Sharp, the national leader in blocked shots.
“We faced so much adversity, and it was like, ‘What’s going to happen next?’ ” WKU associate head coach Phil Cunningham said. “But, you know, the guys we had out there just kept battling, kept making plays, kept making shots.
“You talk about a collective effort, this was a collective effort — everybody we put out there was in on this victory, and it’s a big one. Puts us right back in the (C-USA) hunt.”
Truer words were never spoken.
Speaking of UK, the key basket of the game was provided by former Wildcat guard Dontaie Allen, who swished a 25-foot bomb off a nifty Jordan Rawls assist with 26 seconds remaining to snap a 73-all deadlock and provide the Hilltoppers the lead for good.
“I can tell you this, everybody on our bench believed that the ball was going in the basket when he let it go,” Cunningham said of Allen’s clutch trifecta. “We all knew it was going down.”
More from this section
It was, ironically, Allen’s only field goal attempt of the game and WKU’s 10th 3-pointer in 20 tries from distance on the night.
There were other heroes, as well, including junior point guard Dayvion McKnight (27 points, four assists), but no one played a bigger role than Rawls, a 6-2 senior reserve combo guard who had missed the previous two games with a fractured right (shooting) thumb but decided to play through the discomfort.
“They say if I can stand the pain, I can play,” said Rawls, who finished with a season-high 16 points, four assists and only one turnover. “I want to be out there. I want to play.”
Rawls wasn’t the only hero off the bench for the Hilltoppers, who got seven points from junior guard Khristian Lander, a deep-shooting transfer from Indiana, and five points from both Allen and 6-7 junior power forward Tyrone Marshall, a hustler around the glass who deserves more PT.
All told, Western’s bench outscored UAB’s, 33-11 — the first time the Toppers’ depth had lived up to its much-ballyhooed preseason hype. It helped offset the Blazers’ sizable 44-30 advantage on the boards.
WKU (10-6, 2-3 C-USA) will be looking to keep the pedal to the metal in two must-win upcoming games at E.A. Diddle Arena — Saturday against Florida International (8-8, 2-3) and Monday against far and away the league’s biggest surprise, Florida Atlantic (15-1, 5-0). UAB lost to both in the Sunshine State last week.
Now, in more ways than one, the ball sits squarely in Western’s court, and it will be interesting to see how the rejuvenated Hilltoppers respond to the challenge.
You just never know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.