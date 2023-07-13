Still more than six weeks away from the start of the 2023 college football season, fans of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers harbor high expectations — and they’re not alone in their unbridled optimism.

Multiple gridiron publications have already tabbed WKU to emerge as champions of a reconfigured Conference USA, despite the fact that the Hilltoppers’ defense lost a substantial amount of talent from last year’s 9-5 squad and that this year’s unit is largely untested.

