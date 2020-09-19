Western Kentucky’s 2019 football season took off after a loss to Louisville, and the Hilltoppers are hoping for more of the same this fall.
On Saturday, the Hilltoppers play their 2020 home opener against head coach Hugh Freeze and the Liberty Flames at Houchens/Smith Stadium.
Kickoff time is set for 11 a.m. and the game will air nationally on ESPNU.
“We’re really excited to be back at our home stadium, and we can’t wait to play,” WKU second-year head coach Tyson Helton said. “I know our guys will be really excited.
“We’ve got a really good Liberty team coming in here, and coach Freeze always does a great job. I know it will be a battle to get a win, but our guys are excited about the opportunity.”
Western lost 35-21 at Louisville in its season opener last Saturday, but Helton believes his squad is primed for a bounce-back performance.
“Our guys were down after the Louisville game, but we’re ready to move on to Liberty,” Helton said. “I saw a good look out of the eyes of our players on Sunday and I think our team is eager to come back and play well at home.”
The Hilltoppers are led by graduate quarterback Tyrell Pigrome, a transfer from Maryland who passed for 129 yards and a touchdown, while adding a team-best 67 yards rushing on 17 carries against the Cardinals.
“I thought he managed the game well, and I felt really comfortable with him out there,” Helton said of Pigrome. “He took some sacks he shouldn’t have taken and there were a few missed opportunities on offense, but I think he’ll take a big step forward this week.
“We just need to pick our spots and create some shots downfield — need to put ourselves in the best position we can to achieve success.”
Western’s defense is led by senior DeAngelo Malone, an All-American candidate at defensive end, who had seven solo tackles, a sack, and 3.5 tackles for loss against U of L. Malone got help from senior defensive back Omari Alexander, who had five tackles, an interception, and blocked and recovered a punt inside the Louisville 5-yard line.
Special teams played well for WKU in the opener, with senior John Haggerty earning the weekly Ray Guy Award as national punter of the week after averaging 46 yards per kick.
“I was very proud of our special teams,” Helton said. “We need this to be a strength of our team the rest of the season.”
Liberty, an FBS Independent in football, is coming off an 8-5 season, which included a 23-16 win over Georgia Southern in the FBC Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla.
The Flames will be led by quarterback Malik Willis, a former backup for Jarrett Stidham at Auburn.
“He’s a dual-threat guy, a good athlete who can run and throw,” Helton said of Willis. “It’s going to be a great challenge for our defense to contain him, and we’re going to have to cover the whole field.”
In limited action at Auburn, Willis performed well, completing 11-of-14 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown, and rushing for 309 yards on only 28 carries with two TDs.
