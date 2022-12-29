After disappointing stumbles on the road in their final two non-conference outings of the season, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers return to the friendly confines of E.A. Diddle Arena on Thursday night, hoping to rediscover good vibes against Rice in their Conference USA opener.
It’s anyone’s guess what to expect from a puzzling team that has, thus far, failed to live up to their preseason billing.
Having opened the season with eight victories in their first nine games against a soft-ish schedule — the program’s best start in 16 years — the Hilltoppers came up short of expectations at then-winless Louisvillle, falling 94-83, on Dec. 14, and at then-sub .500 South Carolina last Thursday, losing 65-58.
These were golden opportunities to garner eye-catching road victories over big-name, if struggling, Power Five teams, but WKU simply failed to deliver the goods.
In both games, however, 6-foot-1 junior point guard Dayvion McKnight proved to be a roundball warrior, leaving everything he had on the hardwood for the Hilltoppers.
Against Louisville, McKnight knocked down 11-of-22 floor shots, finishing with 25 points and five offensive rebounds. Big time.
Against South Carolina, the former Kentucky Mr. Basketball out of Collins High School was even better, making 10-of-16 shots on the way to 28 points, eight rebounds, and three steals. Big time.
But it wasn’t nearly enough, and McKnight clearly needs, as John Lennon of The Beatles once pleadingly sang, “Help!”
Case in point: While McKnight was shooting at a sizzling 63% clip versus the Gamecocks, the rest of the team was hitting at a winter-warning 26%, making only 10-of-39 shots. This type of imbalance just won’t cut it for Western to make a legitimate run at the C-USA championship.
Also worth noting, the Hilltoppers, who entered the South Carolina contest among the top five nationally in 3-point shooting, made just 3-of-22 shots from beyond the arc (14%). Even McKnight, as good as he was in and around the paint, missed all five of his attempts from distance.
On top of this, WKU made only 15-of-25 free throws (60%), and, far more disturbingly, was punished on the glass, being outrebounded 51-31, despite having the nation’s tallest collegiate player, 7-5 Jamarion Sharp, patroling the paint. Moreover, the team dished only four assists over 40 minutes of ragged, inconsistent, sometimes seemingly haphazard play.
Eleven games into the season, seventh-year head coach Rick Stansbury and his staff are still struggling to make all the pieces fit. Early on, the general consensus was that Western had the potential to be one of the deepest teams in college basketball, but as of yet this has simply not panned out.
Costly live-ball turnovers by the second unit transformed the momentum of the U of L game, and the Tops never really reclaimed it. Consequently, perhaps, eight nights later at South Carolina reserves played only 46 of 200 available individual minutes (23%), and had very little to show for it, going 2-of-13 from the field, including 1-of-8 from 3-point land.
Now what? Western is 8-3, and while it’s certainly not time to push the panic button, it may at least be time to locate its whereabouts.
Preseason C-USA favorite UAB (10-2, 1-0) is very good and will likely play its way into the Top 25 poll before all is said and done. But the Blazers are just part of the problem within the league for WKU, which also must contend with Florida Atlantic (11-1, 1-0), North Texas (10-2, 1-0), Middle Tennessee (8-4, 1-0), UTEP (8-4, 1-0), Charlotte (9-3, 0-1), and, yes, even Rice (9-3, 0-1) — among others.
The tradition-rich Hilltoppers haven’t reached the NCAA Tournament in a decade and at this juncture the core of their proud fan base will not at all be satisfied by another appearance in the NIT. This is the elephant in the room that just won’t go away until, well, uh, you know the rest.
