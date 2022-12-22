The Western Kentucky basketball team has had its share of big moments against Power 5 competition during the Rick Stansbury era, but last Wednesday’s 94-83 loss at then-winless Louisville in the KFC Yum! Center wasn’t one of them.
Instead, amidst rare, historical circumstances, it proved to be a king-sized flop — one of the most disappointing, disheartening evenings in recent Hilltoppers history.
And, let’s be clear here, a significant percentage of an increasingly frustrated fanbase — nearly a decade removed from WKU’s most recent trip to the NCAA Tournament — let the program have it, and then some, on social media platforms in the aftermath. Make no mistake, these folks, a hearty, expressive lot, are not at all pleased about what transpired in the ‘Ville.
A quick recap shows that Western, which entered 8-1, allowed a severely reeling 0-9 U of L team — blasted at 1-9 Florida State by 22 points in its previous outing — to shoot 54% from the field, including 52% (13-of-25) from distance. The Hilltoppers, who somehow trailed by as many as 20 points in the second half, also allowed Cardinals guard El Ellis (30 points, 10 assists) to do a pretty fair imitation of Kobe Bryant in his prime.
In a nutshell, WKU appeared to be alarmingly unprepared at the defensive end against a U of L offense that had previously struggled mightily in one way or another against, well — everybody. In one critical stretch, the Cards were shooting one uncontested 3-pointer after another (with a degree of openness usually reserved for pre-game warm-ups). After making a few, the Cardinals ignited their almost disbelieving fans; in turn, gaining a measure of confidence and momentum that snowballed the rest of the way.
Also, remember all the talk about the Hilltoppers’ deep bench this season? Stunningly, Louisville’s reserves outscored Western’s to the tune of 29-11, and this inexplicable stat (along with the Tops’ maddening propensity for unforced live-ball turnovers) told the tale about this one.
Western did some good things. Point guard Dayvion McKnight, a true roundball warrior, scored 25 points and grabbed five offensive rebounds. Forward Jairus Hamilton scored 20 points and hauled down 12 rebounds. The Tops won the board battle, 37-29, and secured a season-best 18 rebounds off the offensive glass. WKU shot 47% from the field and, like U of L, scored 48 second-half points.
Alas, it wasn’t nearly enough, and the greatly embattled Kenny Payne — having found himself squarely positioned on one of the quickest hot seats in collegiate basketball history — finally secured his first victory as Louisville’s coach, at Western’s expense.
No matter how you slice it, Louisville was the better team on this night and deserved to win, but it’s essential to understand that the Cardinals were only able to defeat Florida A&M — one of the nation’s 10-worst worst Division 1 teams — by only six points (61-55) in their follow-up outing on Saturday, in the same building. On Tuesday, Louisville lost at home to Lipscomb, 75-67. So, it was an immediate return to mediocrity, if that, for U of L. This, too, is disconcerting for the WKU faithful.
Now, Western (8-2) must pick up the pieces and seek to redeem itself Thursday night at South Carolina (6 p.m., CT, SEC Network). Worth noting, C-USA preseason favorite UAB defeated the visiting Gamecocks, 84-70, last Wednesday. This will be the Tops’ final non-conference regular-season game before beginning Conference USA play on Dec. 29 at home against Rice. Two days later, Western will visit Middle Tennessee in the latest renewal of their ‘Hundred Miles of Hate’ rivalry. The long C-USA grind is about to begin.
For the Hilltoppers, this journey will be all about becoming as prepared as they can possibly be for the C-USA Tournament in March, because, let’s face it, barring something akin to an 18-2 conference run, the uncomfortable, unfortunate truth is that WKU will once again be required to win the league tournament to earn its way into the Big Dance. Otherwise, this team is, at best, destined for the NIT. So, it’s time for the Hilltoppers to go to work.
This is just the way it is.
