The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have a darkhorse look to them when it comes to the hunt for a Conference USA football championship this fall.
True, WKU underachieved in 2020 — going 5-7 overall, 4-3 within the league, and losing a disappointing 39-21 decision to Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Ala.
That, however, was done with a stagnant offense that never came close to reaching its full potential under the direction of Maryland transfer quarterback Tyrell Pigrome, who, while efficient in terms of touchdown/interception ratio, failed to consistently produce dynamic plays or numbers.
All this should radically change this year with Houston Baptist transfer Bailey Zappe at the controls. Zappe, albeit against FCS competition, far and away led all of college football in passing yards per game last season (458.3 ypg), throwing 15 TD passes against just one interception.
Now, for the first time since third-year head coach Tyson Helton took the helm, the Hilltoppers will feature a devil-may-car air-raid attack that is destined to keep opposing defenses on their heels throughout the season — just the way Helton envisioned the offense percolating when he took over.
Look for Zappe to throw to an abundance of wide receivers, look for Zappe to throw to runnng backs in space, and, most important of all, look for Zappe to be the first WKU QB since Mike White to throw consistently to the tight end — a hallmark of Jeff Brohm’s best teams in the mid-2010s.
And, make no mistake, WKU has a dandy tight end in Joshua Simon, who — despite being on the 2021 watch list for the John Mackey Award; signifying the nation’s best tight end — has been stunningly under-utilized during his time on The Hill.
Two years ago as a freshman, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Simon was good enough to catch a 77-yard touchdown pass against Louisville, pulling away from Cardinal defenders on the way to the end zone at Nissan Stadium in Nashville — in the Toppers’ third game of the season.
Problem was, WKU hardly ever went back to him after that. Simon finished with only 30 receptions for 430 yards and four TDs in 2019 — numbers that should have been doubled, considering the young man’s ability. Last season was more of the same, with Simon catching only 33 passes for 370 yards and three touchdowns in 12 starts. Difficult to fathom.
Zappe, however, is a seasoned veteran who knows that a quality tight end can, and should, be a quarterback’s best friend, And, Hilltopper fans should expect Simon to be a primary, as opposed to secondary, target this time around — a reminder of glory days when Jack Doyle (Indianapolis Colts) and Tyler Higbee (Los Angeles Rams) played the position with dynamic force.
When opposing defenses are forced to honor the tight end as a game-breaking threat it opens up the entire offense, and this is precisely what Western’s game plan should be this season. Very good running backs and wide outs turn into excellent running backs and wide outs when the tight end is thoroughly integrated into the offensive structure.
Western can become a darkhorse candidate for program’s 11th conference championship in football by playing to its strengths and simply outscoring the opposition.
The best Hilltopper teams coached by Willie Taggart and Brohm did just this.
Against Kentucky in 2012, the Wildcats put 31 points on the board in Lexington, but Western scored 32. Against UK in Nashville in 2013, the Cats scored 26, but WKU put up 35. At Marshall the following season, the undefeated Thundering Herd scored 66 points in the final regular season game, but WKU scored 67.
All of this led up to Western winning consecutive C-USA championships and posting impressive bowl victories against South Florida (by then coached by Taggart) and Memphis in 2015 and 2016.
The Hilltoppers, then, simply need to return to the personality that led them to greatness.
Great things will happen if they do.
