The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will be trying to deliver a little payback when Rhode Island comes calling to E.A. Diddle Arena on Sunday.
Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. in a contest that will air nationally on CBS Sports Network.
Following consecutive losses to West Virginia and Louisville, the Hilltoppers have responded with home-court victories over Mississippi Valley State (96-69) and Gardner-Webb (86-84).
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury expects a much tougher test against URI, which defeated the Hilltoppers 86-82 in overtime last December in Kingston, R.I.
“Other than West Virginia, they’re the biggest team we’ll play this season,” Stansbury said, “and they’re the best team we will play in Diddle Arena this season.
“We had a great game with them last season at their place and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to play them again at our place.”
The Rams (3-3) are coming off Wednesday’s 73-62 loss at No. 13 Wisconsin, but on Dec. 2 Rhode Island posted an impressive 76-63 victory over Seton Hall.
URI is led by veteran guard Fatts Russell, who leads the team in scoring (16 ppg) but has struggled from the field, thus far — shooting just 33% overall and only 25% from 3-point land.
“He’s a great basketball player,” Stansbury said of Russell. “He’s their leader and he makes them go.”
Rhode Island is uncommonly balanced and deep, featuring only two double-digit scorers but eight players averaging five points per game or more.
WKU (4-2) continues to be led by senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth (18 ppg), but it was 6-11 junior All-American candidate Charles Bassey who led the Hilltoppers in their conquest of Gardner-Webb — delivering 29 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocked shots.
Senior swingman Josh Anderson is also coming off his best game of the season, scoring 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting with two 3-pointers in the Toppers’ most recent outing.
In addition, Western got big games from junior shooting guard Luke Frampton, who scored 15 points and made all five of his 3-point shots, and senior point guard Kenny Cooper, who dished a season-best seven assists with zero turnovers.
WKU continued to struggle mightily, however, defending the 3, as Gardner-Webb went 12-of-19 (63%) from long distance.
