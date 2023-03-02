On the final leg of a highly disappointing regular season, the Western Kentucky men’s basketball team will be hoping to garner a semblance of momentum and confidence heading into next week’s Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas, when it visits UTEP on Thursday and North Texas on Saturday.

WKU stands a pedestrian 15-14 overall and a jarring 7-11 in C-USA — guaranteeing the Hilltoppers’ a losing season within the league, no matter what transpires in the Lone Star State this week. A paltry 4-8 in true road games, Western is tied for seventh place with (gulp!) Florida International in the 11-team conference.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.