On the final leg of a highly disappointing regular season, the Western Kentucky men’s basketball team will be hoping to garner a semblance of momentum and confidence heading into next week’s Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas, when it visits UTEP on Thursday and North Texas on Saturday.
WKU stands a pedestrian 15-14 overall and a jarring 7-11 in C-USA — guaranteeing the Hilltoppers’ a losing season within the league, no matter what transpires in the Lone Star State this week. A paltry 4-8 in true road games, Western is tied for seventh place with (gulp!) Florida International in the 11-team conference.
Coach Rick Stansbury’s roller-coaster outfit will be seeking a season sweep of UTEP, which dropped a 74-69 decision to Western on Feb. 4 in E.A. Diddle Arena. On the weekend, the Tops will be shooting for a split with North Texas, which prevailed 70-66 on Jan. 5 in Bowling Green.
WKU, of course, needs to split this week to avoid a losing regular-season record. If the Hilltoppers are swept, they would need to win three times in the C-USA Tournament to secure an overall winning season — an improbable, albeit not impossible scenario. These are the numbers. This is where this team stands.
Western hasn’t had a losing record since Stansbury went 15-17 during his first season on the Hill in 2016-17, after taking over the reins from Ray Harper, who never had a losing record in his 4 1/2-season tenure (2012-16). Harper twice directed the Hilltoppers to the NCAA Tournament; something Stansbury is yet to do even once.
The Hilltoppers split their final two-game homestand last week, turning back Louisiana Tech 76-66 on Thursday, before dropping a 72-60 Senior Night decision to defending C-USA champion UAB on Saturday.
The win over Louisiana Tech was temporarily encouraging. WKU shot 49% from the field, made 10-of-19 shots from 3-point land (53%), and got a huge lift from Indiana transfer guard Khristian Lander, who came off the bench to hit three huge 3s down the stretch and quell a late comeback attempt by the Bulldogs.
The Hilltoppers placed four players in double figures, led by Dayvion McKnight’s 19 points. Kentucky transfer guard Dontaie Allen scored 17, with Lander and forward Jairus Hamilton each adding 12. Seven-foot-five center Jamarion Sharp secured 11 rebounds and blocked three shots, to go with eight points.
The encouragement, however, was short-lived for WKU.
Red-hot UAB rolled into a hostile environment in Diddle Arena (season-best attendance of 5,623) and never blinked, befitting a well-coached, championship-caliber team. Western hung tough for a half, trailing 33-29 at intermission, before succumbing to the Blazers’ interior superiority over the final 20 minutes.
Despite the presence of Sharp, Western was no match for UAB in the paint, where the Hilltoppers were outscored by a whopping 46-24 margin. WKU also turned the ball over 14 times, compared to just seven for the visitors, and point guard McKnight, the Tops’ leading scorer, was held to just four points (2-of-9 shooting) while committing six floor errors.
UAB’s 12-point victory avenged an 80-78 upset loss to Western on Jan. 11 at Bartow Arena in Birmingham.
It’s difficult to know what can be done at this juncture to elevate the Hilltoppers’ level of play and make them a legitimate contender in the C-USA Tournament. The team’s lack of consistent efficiency at both ends of the floor has been maddening throughout the season, and there is no doubt that the conference is markedly stronger than usual at the top.
Indeed, Western is running out of chances to reach the potential that made it the No. 2 choice behind UAB in the league’s preseason poll. Running out of chances to impose its will on the opposition. Running out of chances to be the Alpha Dog. Running out of chances to be, well, Western.
In more ways than one, perhaps, as noted so eloquently and ominously in the epic 1967 Bob Dylan song, “All Along The Watchtower” — “... the hour is getting late.”
