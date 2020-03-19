The First Four would have already happened in Dayton, Ohio.
The pair of doubleheaders on Tuesday and Wednesday tip off the NCAA Tournament. It’s been this way since 2011, when the second expansion of the NCAA since 2001 took the field from 65 teams to 68.
The games in Dayton match the last four at-large programs in the field, plus four No. 16 seeds from the bottom of the bracket.
Yet, for the purist, the actual first day of the NCAA Tournament would have been Thursday. That lunchtime first tipoff would have been highly anticipated, as always, with the first wave of ‘second’ round games.
I always looked at these as first-round games because that was the tradition before the First Four concept came around. Now, they are second-round games.
More exactly, they would’ve been second-round games.
No matter the semantics, in the couple of hours beforehand, people would’ve been scrambling to complete their brackets for office and other kinds of pools.
The level of activity and anticipation are always heightened on the actual first day of the NCAA Tournament. That’s the way I always felt, anyway, as those first games got ready to go.
And that thrill, that heightened basketball attention, would’ve run on into Friday. That’s because another whole ‘second’ round of games would be played on the second ‘second’ round day.
How many times have the hopes of a rebound with the Friday opening round games been left from the ashes of half a bracket being trashed on Thursday?
The NCAA Tournament has been a magical and mystical thing for me since the first time I covered one way back in the 1980s.
A full weekend of nothing but college basketball in the true one and done sense. You lose one in the NCAA Tournament and you’re done.
Following better teams through the NCAAs meant staying on that roller coaster for two weekends. If a team was good enough, maybe fortunate enough, then the NCAA Tournament could stretch all the way to the Final Four.
The University of Kentucky had flirted with being a Final Four team during segments of this season that ended abruptly with the nationwide restrictions in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A lot of UK fans who were going to pack Nashville for the SEC Tournament thought that 3-game set might have been a good staging area for a substantial run in the NCAA Tournament.
If all of our combined prognosticating had been correct, this NCAA Tournament for Kentucky would have started in St. Louis or Cleveland. Those were the opening weekend locations we had talked about a week ago in a sports staff meeting.
From there, presuming Kentucky had played with enough focus and offensive push to get through two games, UK was in some bracket projections heading out to Los Angeles to compete in the West Region.
That could’ve been some California dreaming for next week.
Instead, there is no next week with the NCAA Tournament.
Neither will there be a rush to get those brackets done before what would’ve been Thursday’s ‘second’ games.
