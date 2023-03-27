Sometimes it only takes the first afternoon of the NCAA Tournament, the first afternoon and opening night if you’re lucky, for the ever loving bracket you picked to blow up in the middle of March.
It might not have been that dramatic, but the Mark Madness brackets I attempted to put together were not in great shape after the first weekend. I had eight teams alive in the Sweet 16, and by the time Saturday had rolled around to the Elite 8, I had four left. Guess I should’ve been happy with that, considering the East Region had excused itself from my picks by the time the Sweet 16 was set.
I had UConn, Gonzaga, Texas and Creighton as the last four standing of my original bracket, and I had Gonzaga advancing over UConn, horrifically. Didn’t have Texas or Creighton chosen for the Final Four either.
See the points, or lack thereof?
UConn looks pretty unstoppable now that it’s reached the Final Four.
What was not good for my brackets, or anybody’s brackets I would imagine, has been stupendous for this NCAA Tournament. There were no No. 1 seeds in the Elite Eight for the first time ever.
The balance in players via the transfer portal and COVID year, the impact of NIL, have been pointed to most in what made this NCAA Tournament so wide open. That is the read on early takes on the wild Final Four setup with different teams from the usual college basketball elite.
FAU — Florida Atlantic — is going to the Final Four. San Diego State will be FAU’s opponent in the Final Four. Either Florida Atlantic or San Diego State will be playing for the NCAA basketball national championship Monday, April 3.
That Alabama vs. Houston epic super team national championship game in Houston got erased Friday night.
San Diego State sent overall No. 1 seed Alabama packing in Louisville.
Miami dumped Houston out of the Sweet 16 within the same television time frame.
Less than two weeks ago Florida Atlantic won its first NCAA Tournament game ever. It’s added three more to that to reach the Final Four. It would be a mistake to call that journey improbable. Full disclosure, I had FAU winning two NCAA games, beating No. 1 seed in the second round for its major upset. Instead, FAU got to advance past No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson before it stopped Tennessee in the Sweet 16.
Honestly, there’d been some fixation with Florida Atlantic at different times in the season. The school played its last basketball season in C-USA, where it will leave from after this season. Western Kentucky University plays in C-USA.
FAU went to Western Kentucky and won handily 76-62 in January in Bowling Green. WKU made the return trip to FAU and dropped a close 70-62 decision.
Folks in Bowling Green who’d seen FAU play said the team was for real. As the wins piled up so should have FAU’s seed value for the NCAA Tournament. FAU is 35-3 going to the Final Four.
The Owls used big second half runs to push them to wins over Tennessee and Kansas State.
It will either be Florida Atlantic or San Diego State playing for the national championship a week from Monday. Actually, I like the idea of that.
