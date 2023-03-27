Sometimes it only takes the first afternoon of the NCAA Tournament, the first afternoon and opening night if you’re lucky, for the ever loving bracket you picked to blow up in the middle of March.

It might not have been that dramatic, but the Mark Madness brackets I attempted to put together were not in great shape after the first weekend. I had eight teams alive in the Sweet 16, and by the time Saturday had rolled around to the Elite 8, I had four left. Guess I should’ve been happy with that, considering the East Region had excused itself from my picks by the time the Sweet 16 was set.

