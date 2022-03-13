TAMPA, Fla.
Kentucky has been a little behind on the physical side of things the last couple of times it played Tennessee.
The Vols have kind of worked Kentucky over in those games, the latest a 69-62 victory over UK in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.
The Vols basically manhandled UK, especially in the backcourt, Saturday afternoon.
The Volunteers controlled most of the game, withstanding a late run by UK that got the deficit to three points, before they were able to get away with the 7-point victory.
Tennessee moved on to the SEC Tournament championship game against Texas A&M on Sunday.
Tennessee has now beaten UK two of the last three times they met in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.
Kentucky was trying to get done at Amaile Arena so the team could get on a plane and get back to Lexington. UK was going to get a good night of rest, John Calipari was going to see his dogs, and they will all be together Sunday at 5 p.m. CT to find out where they land in the NCAA Tournament.
What would’ve likely been a No. 1 seed had UK beaten Tennessee in the SEC semifinals now shouldn’t fall past a 2 seed, maybe a 3 at the outside.
Calipari was fine with the early departure.
“We can get on a plane and go home,” Calipari said.
The UK coach had a light tone when he talked about what had transpired over the two previous hours, in a packed arena that was likely 70-30 Blue to Orange in the stands. It was the kind of UK crowd that wanted to get loud, deafening, to try and get its basketball team past the Volunteers.
“Let me ask you, if we would have pulled this off, what would everybody in the country say? ‘Oh, my God, they just played like that and won? You do not want to play them’,” Calipari said. “That’s what I told them after. We’re fine. Let’s go home. I would like to be home by 8:30 to see my dogs, kiss my dogs.”
Kentucky doesn’t want to play Tennessee again, and it would take all kinds of things happening over the next three weeks for that to happen.
UK blew out Tennessee the first time they played at Rupp Arena, 107-79. UT handled Kentucky 76-63 a month ago in Knoxville.
Then there was this third meeting.
UT worked over Kellan Grady, UK’s primary outside scoring threat much of the season, to the point that the 5th-year transfer was 1-for-8 from the floor and 0-for-5 from 3-point range.
Now, Grady wasn’t alone in his shooting woes. UK was 2-for-20 from 3-point range for, gulp, 10%. That didn’t bother Calipari too much, he only mentioned it about a dozen times it seemed in the postgame.
UT coach Rick Barnes was proud of his team’s defensive performance, how it guarded, especially on the perimeter, and made it difficult for everyone in Blue.
Kellan Grady never could get going. Davion Mintz was 0-6 and 0-3. Sahvir Wheeler made things happen late, but Tennessee disrupted him as well.
“We dodged a couple of bullets because they did have a couple of looks early from the three, and they were able to tighten up,” Barnes said of UT’s defense. “At the end of the game, we came off a couple of shooters that we shouldn’t have there late, but defensively that’s been their most consistent thing that we’ve done all year.”
Since UK burned up Tennessee in Rupp, the Vols have tightened the screws defensively. They’ve gotten tougher.
Since giving up 107 points and 67.9% shooting in that loss on Jan. 15, Tennessee has given up an average of 62.75 points and 39% shooting while compiling a 14-2 record.
Kentucky has some physical toughness to work on between now and its NCAA Tournament opener later this week. That and getting some 3-point shots to fall.
UT will play again Sunday.
UK will be at home Sunday, waiting to see what seed it’s granted and where it will land in that NCAA Tournament field.
