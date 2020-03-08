Two programs with heritages of greatness in the 21st century — Owensboro Catholic and Muhlenberg County — will go for the gold at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the championship game of the girls’ 3rd Region Basketball Tournament.
Catholic, the defending champion that reached the KHSAA state tournament semifinals a year ago, is back for another crack at the regional title.
The Lady Aces (24-10) advanced to the finals with a 49-36 conquest of Meade County in Friday night’s semifinals.
“I like where we are right now because we’re playing good team basketball, and that’s what it takes to win tournament games,” OCHS coach Michael Robertson said. “We just have to continue to be defensive-minded and go from there.
“Muhlenberg has three really good players (referring to seniors Destin Armour, Elisabeth Joines and Grace Hauslein) — we have to contain them and make their other players beat us. Armour is a warrior for them.”
Catholic, meanwhile, is led by 6-foot senior forward Hannah McKay, who averages 19 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game. She was 5-of-5 from the field, scoring 11 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in the win over Meade.
Late in the season, in particular, the Lady Aces have also received a scoring punch from 5-10 senior guard Isabella Henning (7.9 ppg), who led the team with 20 points and eight rebounds in the semifinals. Senior guard Spencer Harvey (8.9 ppg) has been exceptional at the defensive end.
Catholic enters the contest having won eight of its last nine games.
Meanwhile, the Lady Mustangs of veteran coach Mike Harper are at the top of their game, as well — posting regional tournament victories over Apollo (51-43) and Breckinridge County (51-48).
“Our kids are in that survive-and-advance mode,” Harper said. “At this point, it comes down to playing defense, executing on offense, and rebounding the basketball.”
Muhlenberg County, which defeated Catholic 52-46 on Jan. 28, at the Sportscenter, features 5-9 point guard Armour (17.2 ppg), 5-9 forward Joines (15.3 ppg, 6.2 rog), and 5-5 shooting guard Hauslein (12.4 ppg).
Armour has enjoyed a terrific regional tournament, getting to the paint with regularity on the way to 25 points against Apollo and 23 versus Breck County.
In the last nine seasons, Catholic has won five KHSAA regional championships (2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019) and Muhlenberg County has won two (2012, 2015).
Harper understands the challenge of defeating Catholic, in search of its third consecutive trip to the Sweet 16.
“They’ve got veteran players who have been to the state tournament a few times,” he said. “They’ve been there, done that — they know how to get where they want to get, and that’s one of the things we’ll have to overcome to beat them.”
