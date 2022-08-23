Whitesville Trinity beat McLean County 3-0 (25-4, 25-14, 25-10) in volleyball Monday night.
Abby Payne had six digs, three kills for Trinity. Addison Mills had four kills. Caroline Hall had seven digs. Georgia Howard had six digs, four kills. Hannah Nash had nine kills, nine aces. Josie Aull had 23 assists. Kenzie McDowell had nine kills.
