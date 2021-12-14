Whitesville Trinity won a wild boys basketball shootout over Apollo High School, 92-81, Tuesday night at the Horn Community Center.
Denver Dickens scored 26 points, hitting four 3-pointers, to lead the Raiders (2-3).
Nathan Hernandez scored 17 points for Trinity and made five 3-pointers. Landon Smith scored 15 points and Landon Huff added 13 and Gavin Howard 12.
Jaden Kelly scored 29 points to lead Apollo, hitting four 3-pointers. Zjahn Tutt and Eli Masterson each scored 19 points.
Apollo fell to 0-6.
APOLLO 23 21 17 20 — 81
TRINITY 22 20 24 26 — 92
Apollo (81) — Kelly 29, Masterson 19, Tutt 19, Smith 6, Morphew 5, Stites 3.
Trinity (92) — Dickens 26, Hernandez 17, Smith 15, Huff 13, Howard 12, Wright 9.
OWENSBORO 67 EVANSVILLE CENTRAL 65
Kenyata Carbon hit a runner with five seconds left to allow Owensboro High School to escape with a 2-point win at Evansville.
Carbon finished with 22 points. Cayman Powell added 15 points and Talas Taylor had 10 points for OHS (5-1).
OWENSBORO 8 16 22 14 — 67
EVANSVILLE CENTRAL 18 14 14 11 — 65
Owensboro (67) — Carbon 22, Powell 15, Taylor 10, Glover 7, Wales 6, Rogers 3.
Central scoring incomplete.
OHIO COUNTY 49 CRITTENDEN COUNTY 26
Elijah Decker scored 13 points to lead Ohio County (2-2).
CRITTENDEN COUNTY 7 2 7 10 — 26
OHIO COUNTY 18 7 12 12 — 49
Crittenden County (26) — Champion 8, Morgeson 4, Beverly 3, Davidson 3, Darrington 2, Yates 2, Crider 2.
Ohio County (49) — Decker 13, Manning 9, Allen 7, Culbertson 7, Southard 6, Morse 4, Kennedy 3.
GIRLS OWENSBORO 60 HANCOCK COUNTY 55
ALyrica Hughes scored 28 points to lead the Lady Devils at Hawesville.
Lilly Roberts scored 15 points to lead Hancock County and Bailey Poole added 14. The Lady Hornets are 2-5.
OWENSBORO 21 15 6 18 — 60
HANCOCK COUNTY 14 6 7 29 — 55
Owensboro (60) — Hughes 28, Phillips 8, Swanigan 7, Worth 6, Hogg 4, Gibson 3, E. Wilkins 2, Greer 2.
Hancock County (55) — Li Roberts 15, Poole 14, House 13, Morris 10, La Roberts 2, Keown 1.
APOLLO 45 UNION COUNTY 32
Amaya Curry scored 16 points and Shelbie Beatty added 11 for the E-Gals at Apollo (3-4). Jennifer Lee had 11 rebounds for Apollo.
Union County was led by Madison Morris (12 points).
UNION COUNTY 7 9 8 10 — 32
APOLLO 13 16 8 8 — 45
Union County (32) — Morris 12, Mackey 11, Theus 4, R. Hagan 3, Hibbs 2, Gough 2.
Apollo (45) — Curry 16, Beatty 11, Dant 7, Lee 6, Whitlock 3, Bullington 2.
DAVIESS COUNTY 46 OHIO COUNTY 18
Adylan Ayer scored 11 points to lead Daviess County to the win at Ohio County. DC is 4-3.
Ohio County was led by Rain Embry with eight points.
DAVIESS COUNTY 10 5 11 20 — 46
OHIO COUNTY 5 10 0 3 — 18
DC (46) — Ayer 11, Beehn 9, Mewes 8, Spurrier 5, Hoagland 2, Hancock 2, Paige 2, Payne 1.
Ohio County (18) —Embry 8, Decker 4, Gaddis 3, Probus 2, Gray 1.
