Whitesville Trinity fell 57-55 to Webster County at the Horn Community Center on Friday night.
Landon Huff scored 14 points and Landon Smith added 12 for Trinity (4-2).
WEBSTER COUNTY|14 5 13 15 _ 57
WHITESVILLE TRINITY|11 14 20 10 _ 55
Webster County (57) _ Mi. Austin 16, Starks-Scott 12, Murphy 12, Michalek 11, Ma. Austin 4, Gerrald 2.
Whitesville Trinity (55) _ L. Huff 14, Smith 12, N. Hernandez 10, Goetz 6, Mills 6, Aull 3, G. Howard 2, N. Huff 2.
OHIO COUNTY 84, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 43
Elijah Decker scored 21 points and Parker Culbertson added 20 to lead Ohio County at Greenville. Culbertson made four 3-pointers in the first quarter. Ohio County went to 7-1 with the win.
Madox Jernigan led Muhlenberg County with 21 points. Muhlenberg is 1-6 on the season.
OHIO COUNTY|21 29 21 13 _ 84
MUHLENBERG COUNTY|9 9 14 11 _ 43
Ohio County (84) _ Decker 21, Culbertson 20, Young 9, Phelps 8, Morse 7, Lindsey 7, Allen 6, Quisenberry 3, Durham 3.
Muhlenberg County (43) _ Jernigan 21, Ray 8, Coats 8,
GIRLS
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 58, OHIO COUNTY 37
Brooklyn Stewart scored 19 points to lead the Mustangs to a district win in Greenville.
Aven Proffitt added 12 points with six rebounds for Muhlenberg County (5-3, 2-0 in 10th District). Sarah-Cate Boggess and Maci Fields passed for six and five assists, respectively, and Izzy Wilkins grabbed seven boards.
Camryn Kennedy led Ohio County (3-2, 1-1) with 15 points.
OHIO COUNTY|1 11 11 14 — 37
MUHLENBERG COUNTY|13 19 12 14 — 58
Ohio County (37) — Kennedy 15, Decker 6, Jachimowicz 5, S. Gray 3, Segers 3, Hill 2, Wilson 2, E. Gray 1.
Muhlenberg County (58) — Stewart 19, Proffitt 12, Boggess 8, Fields 6, I. Wilkins 5, Duvall 4, Joines 2, T. Wilkins 2.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 51, HANCOCK COUNTY 37
Lily Roberts scored a game-high 20 points as the Lady Hornets fell in Hawesville.
Ella House added 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists for Hancock County (4-3, 1-1 in 11th District).
Caroline Lucas scored 14 points to pace Breck County (5-2, 2-1).
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY|10 17 12 12 — 51
HANCOCK COUNTY|9 7 6 15 — 37
Breckinridge County (51) — Lucas 14, Grimes 9, Moorman 9, Carby 8, Mitcham 6, Huffines 4, Radaszewski 1
Hancock County (37) — Li. Roberts 20, House 12, Morris 3, Gay 2.
